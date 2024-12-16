Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum's love story hits Amazon's Best-Seller list & shines on a Times Square Billboard

Catching the Incredible Candus Book Cover Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum

Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum’s Journey to Amazon Best-Seller and Times Square Spotlight

BARKSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning with pictographs on cave walls love has ever been recorded. The minds of men and women have long been captivated by those who have gone to great lengths to overcome insurmountable odds towards the pledging of their lives to one another. Never before in the pantheon of recounted love stories has there been displayed the unusual and prolific wooing efforts that are so clearly documented in this telling. Dr. Lawrence “caught” the incredible Candus in amazingly distinctive ways and with an astonishing persistance in a love story that spans decades and runs the gamut from the ecstatic to the tragic. Though he is 89 his writing matches the equivalency of any youthful author. If “Cleverness” were ever to become a genre for book classification this book would be its markee example.This remarkable memoir/biography/autobiography depicts the author’s quest to win the heart of the woman he could not live without, all while navigating the ups and downs of his own exceptionally engaging and colorful career as a world reknown Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. In addition to their love story, the book examples the workings of Dr. Birnbaum ’s fertile imagination which is inclusive of poetry, a dictionary of humorous neologisms that he invented just for Candus and a marriage proposal written on papyrus and bound in leather. From romantic getaways to a play written for their first date, Larry and Candus’ scintillating love story will both inspire you and restore your belief in the power of love regardless of your age. It is a true page burner so guard your hands.Dr. Birnbaum began his practice after completing a one-year fellowship as a plastic surgeon with the East African Flying Doctor Service. When he returned he quickly rose to fame in 1974 when he published a paper describing what is now recognized as the first realistic post-mastectomy breast reconstruction utilizing his invention of “tissue expanders.” For two years he taught the world’s only course on breast recontructio to his fellow plastic surgeons and for many years a variety of breast reconstruction implants bore his name for which he refused any remuneration. He is widely regarded as the “father” of modern-day breast reconstruction.” Dr. Birnbaum as a distinguished author and motivational figure, has achieved the prestigious status of an Amazon best-selling author with Catching the Incredible Candus . This literary success reached new heights when he along with a number of examples of his wooing techniques were prominently featured on the world-renowned Times Square billboard in New York City.“Catching the Incredible Candus” has captured the hearts of readers worldwide with its inspiring story. The book explores resilience, personal growth, and the courage to overcome life’s obstacles. Its relatable characters and thought-provoking story has resonated with a diverse audience, earning it critical acclaim and commercial success.Speaking about writing “Catching the Incredible Candus” Dr. Birnbaum shared, I wanted to show that, no matter your age, love of the deepest and most meaningful kind, as is illustrated in this book, can be attained if appropriate effort is applied with whatever persistance is necessary. Seeing it reach so many readers and being featured in Times Square is beyond anything I could have imagined.”Available on Amazon, Catching the Incredible Candus is an inspiring and thought-provoking true story that encourages readers to believe in their potential and pursue their dreams with courage and determination.For more information about Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum and his book, visit his official website at https://lawrencebirnbaum.com or follow him on Instagram at @lawrencebirnbaumauthor

