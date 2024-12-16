Supreme Court Amends Mediation Rule Sets

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has approved amendments to five rule sets that affect mediations in North Carolina. The Supreme Court’s orders were adopted on 11 December 2024, and the amendments become effective on 6 January 2025. The orders can be accessed on the webpage for each affected rule set:

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s orders in their entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at [email protected].