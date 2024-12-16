Lincoln Educational Services Expands Footprint with Second Campus in New York

Hicksville, NY Campus Expected to Commence Operations late 2026

Parsippany, NJ, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, today announced that it has signed a lease for a new campus in Hicksville, New York, representing the Company’s second campus in New York and 11th in the tri-state area. The campus demonstrates a commitment to its strategic growth plan, and follows the successful launch of the Company’s newest campus in East Point, Georgia earlier this year. The Hicksville campus is expected to commence operations towards the end of 2026 and will focus on preparing students for hands-on careers in high-demand industries.

The 65,000 square-foot training center will offer specialized career training in automotive, welding, HVAC and electrical and electronics fields. This new facility will increase Lincoln’s presence in the tri-state, complementing its closest flagship automotive campus in Queens, New York which has been operating for nearly 20 years. With demand for approximately 54,000 talented automotive technicians by 2030, the State of New York is certainly a region with abundant employment opportunities to meet strong student demand.1

“Our 11th campus in the tri-state area is an exciting development and represents significant growth potential for Lincoln as we plan to leverage our brand name in the region where we have successfully operated for over 75 years and have seen thousands of students graduate and start careers in in-demand fields,” commented Scott Shaw, President and CEO. “Our recently launched campus in East Point, Georgia has generated tremendous interest, and its performance has exceeded our expectation as it became profitable within its first year of operations. We plan to deploy and incorporate the same ‘wow’ factor at the Hicksville campus to deliver exceptional training in a state-of-the-art facility, featuring modern classrooms and equipment. The East Point performance is very encouraging and we are optimistic that the Hicksville campus also has great potential.”

