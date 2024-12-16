Beam introduces shared seated e-scooters to Mackay

Beam Mobility Introduces Shared Seated E-scooters to Mackay

MACKAY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beam is expanding its micromobility options in Mackay, Queensland, with the launch of seated e-scooters now available for residents and visitors across the city.With over 800,000 kilometres already travelled in Mackay, seated e-scooters will help to provide a more comfortable and accessible ride for longer journeys and riders who find standing e-scooters challenging for use. Beam’s purple e-scooters have become a preferred mode of transport for many locals and visitors, but they have not been accessible to all members of the community, with the launch of the new seated e-scooters aimed to address this gap.The new addition also provides an alternative for riders who may prefer this mode of transport over pedal-assist bikes or traditional e-scooters, further enhancing Beam's ability to cater to different mobility needs and preferences.Complete with the same safety features as Beam’s ‘L-shaped’ standing e-scooters, including triple brakes, a bluetooth helmet lock and dual front-suspension, the new seated e-scooters can be easily rented through Beam’s app-based service, at the same affordable rates as Beam’s standing e-scooters.Beam’s seated e-scooters are already available in cities like Hobart and Perth, where a recent survey showed increased rider comfort, accessibility, and a shift away from cars for longer journeys.A Growing Preference: 68% of Beam riders find seated e-scooters more comfortable, contributing to longer rides and increased usage.Increased Journey Lengths: Seated e-scooter trips are on average 30% longer than those on traditional e-scooters, offering riders a more comfortable ride when travelling further, and for longer.A More Accessible Option: Addressing the needs of a diverse range of riders, data has shown the Saturn 5S opening e-scooters up to a broader riding population. Approximately 10% of Beam riders identify as having a disability, and seated e-scooters offer a viable option for them.The New Bicycle: Seated e-scooters have emerged as a strong alternative to e-bikes, with five times more trips taken on a seated e-scooter as opposed to an e-bike, where both options are available in a city.Beam is excited about the impact of seated e-scooters in Mackay, offering a more accessible and environmentally friendly transport option that supports a connected, sustainable community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.