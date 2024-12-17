Holistic Skin Care Specialist Kristy Green Brings Her Services to Vytality Spa in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Kristy Green

Kristy Green, known for her pioneering approach to holistic skincare through virtual consultations, has partnered with Vytality Spa for in-person services.

I am thrilled to be joining forces with Vytality Spa and expanding my services to the Maple Grove community.” — Kristy Green, Founder Holistic Hotdish

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristy Green, a licensed & certified Holistic Skincare Specialist , is excited to announce that she is now offering in-person services at Vytality Wellness & Medical Aesthetics in Maple Grove. With her expertise drawn from Dr. Ben Johnson of Osmosis Beauty, Kristy is dedicated to providing holistic skincare solutions to her clients. In addition to in-person services, Kristy's website HolisticHotdish.com also offers virtual skincare consultations in order to help clients wherever they may reside.Kristy Green has been focused on holistic skincare for years, working in close partnership with Osmosis Beauty. She is able to provide both virtual help to those suffering from various skin-related conditions and in-person services. Green's partnership with Vytality Spa marks a significant and unique offering to clients seeking Holistic + Medical solutions in Maple Grove and the surrounding area. With her extensive knowledge and experience, Kristy has helped numerous clients achieve healthy, radiant skin through a holistic approach. By incorporating medical-grade skincare and wellness products, as well as lifestyle and dietary changes, Kristy's clients have seen remarkable improvements in their skin."I am passionate about helping people achieve healthy and glowing skin through a holistic approach, and I am excited to bring my expertise to Vytality Spa's clients. Whether it's in-person or virtual consultations, I am committed to providing personalized and effective skincare solutions to my clients," says Kristy Green.Vytality Wellness & Medical Aesthetics is equally excited to have Kristy Green on board. "We are delighted to have Kristy join our team at Vytality," says the spa's owner. "Her holistic approach to skincare aligns perfectly with our philosophy of promoting overall beauty and wellness. We are confident that her expertise and passion for holistic skincare will be a valuable addition to our spa."With Kristy Green's in-person services now available at Vytality Spa , clients can experience the benefits of holistic skincare in an inviting and relaxing environment, in addition to virtual consultations from the comfort of one's home.About Holistic HotdishLocated inside Vitality Wellness & Medical Aesthetics in Maple Grove, Holistic Hotdish Embraces the transformative philosophy of Osmosis Beauty to help you elevate your skincare journey. Through personalized consultations and expert guidance, join Kristy Green on your path to rejuvenation! Discover the profound impact of holistic skincare and wellness rituals that nourish, heal, and revitalize.You’ll gain exclusive access to the prestigious Osmosis Beauty and Wellness line, revered for its Medical Grade formulations meticulously crafted by the founder, Dr. Ben Johnson, MD., designed to restore your skin’s natural equilibrium.Holistic Hotdish is where Midwest charm meets soulful self-care. Whether in-person or virtual, we’ll create a personalized experience to help you look and feel your best.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.