Comfort Keepers in Southern Jersey Partners with VA Social Workers to Support Veterans’ Care Needs

By working with social workers, we can provide more than just assistance with daily activities; we can support their mental and emotional well-being, helping them lead fulfilling lives at home.” — Jim Winn

PITMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers in Southern Jersey is honored to collaborate with local social workers to provide comprehensive and specialized care for veterans in the community.

This collaboration is designed to enhance the quality of life for veterans by combining Comfort Keepers' expert in-home care with the expertise of social workers, ensuring that veterans receive the physical, emotional, and social support they deserve.

Jim Winn, owner of Comfort Keepers in Southern Jersey, emphasizes the significance of this partnership, noting that veterans often face unique challenges when adjusting to life after service, including physical disabilities, mental health concerns, and feelings of isolation. "Veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and it’s our privilege to offer them the care and attention they need as they age," said Winn.

The partnership will give veterans a well-rounded care approach that holistically addresses their needs. Social workers will work closely with Comfort Keepers’ caregivers to create personalized care plans that support the physical aspects of daily living and focus on mental health, social connection, and overall quality of life.

The aim is to ensure veterans feel respected, valued, and empowered in their homes, with access to the resources they need to thrive.

Veterans often face challenges that extend beyond traditional caregiving, such as coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or the effects of physical injuries. By partnering with social workers, Comfort Keepers in Southern Jersey can ensure that these needs are addressed in a compassionate and comprehensive manner. Social workers will provide regular assessments and check-ins, helping veterans navigate the complexities of aging while offering emotional support and guidance.

This collaboration represents a vital step forward in the delivery of care to veterans in Southern Jersey. By combining the resources and expertise of Comfort Keepers and social workers, the partnership ensures that veterans in the area receive the most comprehensive, compassionate care available, addressing not only physical health but also their emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

For more information about this partnership and the services available to veterans through Comfort Keepers in Southern Jersey, please contact Jim Winn at (856) 582-1054.

