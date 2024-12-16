The Rome Empire Expands Again

“The Jim Rome Show” to be Exclusively Syndicated and Distributed by Westwood One During Coveted New Time Slot

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS) and Jim Rome continue to be at the forefront of the evolution and growth of live sports content. Together, they are excited to announce a new exclusive partnership to syndicate and distribute “The Jim Rome Show,” the nation’s premier sports radio talk program.

Starting January 6, 2025, “The Jim Rome Show” will move from its current Noon-3:00pm ET slot to the coveted time slot of 3:00pm – 6:00pm EST / Noon to 3:00pm PST, broadcasting LIVE weekdays. Best known for his aggressive, informed, rapid-fire dialogue, Rome has established himself as the top choice of athletes and fans for sports news and commentary beyond the scoreboard and is one of the leading opinion-makers of his generation.

"Jim Rome is a natural addition to Westwood One’s powerful portfolio of sports programming. His unique voice, unparalleled sports insight, and dynamic style have cultivated a dedicated audience that we look forward to welcoming,” said Collin Jones, President, Westwood One. “Additionally, this partnership marks an exciting chapter for Westwood One, as we continue to deliver top-tier content for our audiences and our advertising partners.”

Jim Rome commented: “I am thrilled to be part of the premium content that defines Westwood One; a preeminent industry leader when it comes to providing live sports coverage to the most passionate audiences. This new time slot is an incredible opportunity to connect with new listeners and broaden our audience and will allow for more access to athletes and titans in the sports world.”

A pioneer in the sports media landscape for over three decades and one of America’s most prolific Sports Talk hosts, Rome continues to find innovative ways to connect and engage with fans. This past year, Rome brought “The Jim Rome Show” to X with a live three-hour simulcast, where Rome adeptly curates themes in real time, socially connects with guests and fans and delivers stimulating dialogues with listeners daily. The nationally syndicated show streams live through Rome’s account each day on X (formerly Twitter).

Rome’s commitment to evolve with the fast-changing media landscape and connect with younger, tech-savvy audiences was further solidified with the recent launch of his Fast Channel with A+E Networks. The Jim Rome FAST Channel is now available across seven major platforms, including Amazon Freevee (also accessible through Prime Video and Fire TV), DIRECTV, LG Channels, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, and VIZIO WatchFree+.



About “The Jim Rome Show”

“The Jim Rome Show’ – also known as “The Jungle” - is three hours of Jim Rome at his best – aggressive, informed sports opinions, rapid-fire dialogue, and plenty of sports smack. “The Jungle” draws massive tune-in with legions of fans known as clones, who live for Rome’s take on the day’s largest issues in sports. The three-hour weekday show brings news and opinion on the day’s hottest stories with rants, debates, and more, with guest appearances by some of the biggest names in sports. For more information, visit: https://www.jimrome.com/ .

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 9,800 affiliated broadcast radio stations as well as streaming and digital platforms. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, Infinity Sports Network, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Westwood One also produces, distributes, markets, and sells podcasts for the Cumulus Podcast Network, which delivers on-demand access to America’s leading icons of talk, sports celebrities, lifestyle personalities, and award-winning true-crime and entertainment shows. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions with big, bold voices on programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com .

