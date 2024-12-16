Muscular Dystrophy Association Celebrates USDOT Landmark Rule Supporting Safe and Accessible Air Travel for Wheelchair Users

Muscular Dystrophy Association advocates championed progress through its Accessible Air Travel Campaign throughout 2023-24.

Washington, DC, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced the finalization of its proposed rule titled “Ensuring Safe Accommodations for Air Travelers with Disabilities Using Wheelchairs.” This formally marks a significant milestone in improving air travel accessibility and promoting disability rights. Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) celebrates the rule’s finalization, which will help support safe and dignified travel for the neuromuscular disease and disability communities.

“For too long, passengers utilizing wheelchairs have faced unacceptable conditions and barriers to travel, including injuries during boarding, inadequate assistance, and damage to or loss of their mobility devices,” said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO, Muscular Dystrophy Association. “I am proud to see the impact that our Muscular Dystrophy Association advocates made in urging USDOT to take decisive action. We will continue to lend our support to strong policies and regulations like these that improve and support safe, comfortable, and dignified air travel for the people in our community.”

“This rule represents a monumental step forward in ensuring that wheelchair users can travel with the safety and dignity they deserve,” said Paul Melmeyer, Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Advocacy, Muscular Dystrophy Association. “Traveling safely and comfortably is a basic dignity that should be afforded to all passengers, and we will continue advocating on behalf of the neuromuscular disease community to improve the air travel experience. We are grateful to our Muscular Dystrophy Association advocates who joined together and shared their voices to describe what this rule would mean for their ability to live, work, and play. This progress is long overdue, and we are grateful to the USDOT for its leadership in finalizing this rule.”

“This rule is a significant achievement for advocates living with neuromuscular diseases, who for far too long have endured unsafe, undignified treatment and damaged wheelchairs and devices,” said Shannon Wood, Director of Disability Policy, Muscular Dystrophy Association. “With this rule, we anticipate better enforcement of airlines’ responsibilities to people with disabilities and better air travel experiences for passengers living with neuromuscular diseases.”

Key Provisions of the Rule:

Creating new standards to require airlines to ensure that passengers using wheelchairs can promptly de-plane, a sorely needed reform. Too often, wheelchair users are left waiting for assistance on the plane for 30 minutes or more.

Mandating training for airline personnel and crew members that assist with passenger seat transfers and stowage of passenger wheelchairs and mobility devices to reduce injuries and wheelchair damage.

Providing onboard wheelchairs to be available on most commercial flights to facilitate passenger mobility while onboard the aircraft.

Offering greater transparency to wheelchair users regarding the size constraints of aircraft cargo holds to ensure that passengers can travel with their wheelchairs.

Requiring airlines to provide passengers with options to repair and replace mishandled wheelchairs and mobility devices.

The rule builds upon a series of significant steps by USDOT to enhance air travel accessibility. MDA was pleased to support recent initiatives, including the regulations to expand accessible lavatories on single-aisle aircraft, the publication of the Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights, and the enforcement of fines for non-compliance with disability regulations.

About MDA’s Accessible Air Travel Advocacy Campaign

In May 2023, MDA Advocates went to Capitol Hill to speak with lawmakers who sit on key committees about accessible air travel for inclusion in the FAA reauthorization. In addition to this video, featuring Mindy Henderson, Vice President of Disability Outreach and Empowerment, MDA released a companion video featuring MDA Advocate and disability activist Madison Lawson, which documents a treacherous experience on a recent flight. That video garnered over 2 million views and thousands of messages to Capitol Hill. MDA Advocate Maceo Carter also shared his experience with damage to his wheelchair in USA Today. In total, MDA advocates have sent over 11,000 messages to lawmakers since 2023 urging them to make air travel accessible for people living with disabilities. To learn more about today’s landmark legislative achievement and to follow MDA’s #AccessibleAirTravel campaign go to MDA.org/AirTravel and follow @MDA_Advocacy.

Press inquiries contact press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For nearly 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

