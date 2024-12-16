Imagine Studio Adds Two Dynamic Talents to Elevate Creative Partnerships and Brand Experiences

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine Studio, the creative powerhouse within Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, is thrilled to announce the addition of David Nguyen and Kim Mitchell to its team. This bold move underscores Imagine Studio’s mission to revolutionize how marketers, designers, and brands craft impactful retail environments, innovative displays, and unforgettable in-store experiences through design and production.

David and Kim bring decades of experience and a fresh perspective to Imagine Studio’s dream, design, and build approach. Together, they’ll drive innovation and efficiency, empowering brands to connect strategy, creativity, production, and delivery in a seamless, end-to-end solution. Imagine Studio isn’t just a resource—it’s a disruptor, blending agency-level creative with unmatched production capabilities to challenge traditional models and redefine what’s possible.

David Nguyen joins with over 25 years of global operations and commercial expertise. His deep knowledge in streamlining business operations, financial controls, and strategic planning will significantly enhance Imagine Studio's efficiency and effectiveness. David's expertise will be instrumental in furthering our mission to provide seamless production and exceptional client engagement.

Kim Mitchell, with 20+ years in Point of Purchase and Store Fixture design, brings an unmatched record of creative problem-solving and sourcing ingenuity. With a proven track record in creative problem-solving, on-time delivery, and quality control, Kim's expertise aligns perfectly with our strategic sourcing initiatives. His extensive background in managing global sourcing projects and working with Fortune 500 companies will enhance our ability to deliver top-tier creative solutions efficiently.

“Imagine Studio isn’t just about design—it’s about creating solutions that transform brand aspirations into reality,” said Robert Grimmett, Senior Vice President of Imagine Studio. “With David and Kim onboard, we’re doubling down on our promise to disrupt the status quo. We’re here to show brands that they don’t have to choose between agency-level creativity and seamless execution—we offer both, under one roof, with no compromises.”

This latest investment reinforces Imagine Studio’s commitment to being a full-service partner for marketers, visual merchandisers, designers, brand visionaries, and creative teams. Providing a unified solution eliminates the need for multiple partners, streamlines workflows, accelerates speed to market, and delivers world-class results. With the power to unite vision and execution, it transforms creative collaboration—focusing on innovation, efficiency, and pushing boundaries.

"Adding David and Kim to our team is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence," said Don McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer at Imagine. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to redefine the agency relationship and offer our clients an all-encompassing solution that eliminates the need for multiple partners while significantly reducing costs."

Imagine Studio is more than a creative team; it’s a movement—challenging the outdated models of traditional agencies and fabricators to give marketers, visual merchandisers, and designers a smarter, faster, and more inspired way to connect with their audiences.

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with the powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.

