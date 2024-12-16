Anomalo’s AI-Powered Data Quality Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to Anomalo to Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability and Agility of Azure to Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the company reinventing enterprise data quality, today announced the availability of Anomalo in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Anomalo customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Today’s modern data-powered enterprises are using Microsoft Azure to centralize their data and make it easily available for business decision-making and predictive analytics. By leveraging proprietary AI-powered automated monitoring, Anomalo looks deep into data within Azure Databricks, Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure SQL Server to understand patterns and trends without writing code, configuring rules or setting thresholds. Anomalo and Microsoft Azure are also tightly integrated across Azure Data Factory and Microsoft Purview, making it easy to integrate Anomalo with existing Azure deployments. As a result, Anomalo accelerates analytics and AI use cases because customers have trust in their data powering these workloads.

“We are excited to join the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling enterprises to easily purchase Anomalo’s data quality platform to unlock rapid detection, root cause analysis and resolution of data quality issues,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo. “Enterprises choose Azure and Anomalo together due to our combined enterprise-grade scalability, security and global reach, enabling even the largest organizations to ensure their data is accurate, complete and ready for downstream use cases.”

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Anomalo, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Anomalo, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse or lakehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by SignalFire, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global, First Round Capital, Smith Point Capital and Databricks Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/.

