Griffin Filters Griffin Baghouse Filter

By combining thermally advanced materials with proper design Griffin's high-temperature baghouse filters achieve over 99.99% particulate removal efficiency

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Griffin Filters is a pioneer in supplying high-temperature baghouse filters to remove a wide variety of particulate matter from industrial gas streams operating at elevated temperatures. These filters are commonly used in industries such as cement production, furnaces, steel manufacturing, incineration, and power generation, where gas temperatures can exceed 500 deg F and go up to 2200 deg F.

The design of a Griffin Filter’s high-temperature baghouse begins with selecting filter media that can withstand extreme temperatures without degradation. Materials such as fiberglass, polyimide (P84), and PTFE-coated fabrics are generally good for only 500 deg F. For higher temperature applications, Griffin Filter utilizes ceramic and metal filter cartridges which can withstand temperatures as high as 2200 deg F. Special coatings may be applied to enhance chemical resistance and filtration efficiency.

The baghouse filter consists of cylindrical filter bags/cartridges, supported by a tube sheet welded to the housing of the filter. These bags are installed in a housing designed to accommodate high thermal stress, with expansion joints and insulation to handle temperature fluctuations. All components including rotary airlocks are designed to withstand the high temperatures. Multi-unit operating in parallel are often employed to allow cleaning/maintenance without disrupting operations.

Hot gas enters the baghouse, where particulates are captured on the surface of the filter element, while clean gas passes through the top exit. Pulse-jet cleaning is the most effective mechanism for high-temperature applications, using compressed air to dislodge dust buildup without damaging the filters. Griffin Filters provides inert cleaning gas for application where combustible gases are being cleaned.

Proper insulation is critical to minimize heat loss and prevent damage to the housing. Refractory linings may be used in some extremely high-temperature systems to protect the structure and ensure long-term durability.

"By combining robust materials, advanced cleaning systems, and thermal management, Griffin's high-temperature baghouse filters achieve over 99.99% particulate removal efficiency while maintaining durability in very high temperature harsh industrial applications.", said Aron Govil, President of Griffin Filters.

