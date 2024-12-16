Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market Set to Soar: Projected to Reach $16.0 Billion by 2031, Reports Allied Market Research

Off-road Motorcycle Market Growth

With the growing popularity of off-road motorcycles, new technologies on off-road motorcycles have been appearing every day.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Off-road Motorcycle Market ," The off-road motorcycle market size was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06426 The concept of the off-road motorcycle is typically attributed to a non-road licensed motorcycle used for recreational and different off-road motorcycling events. Meanwhile, this motorcycle is lightweight, powerful, fast, and nimble and is equipped with rugged tires and suspension for riding cross country or over unpaved ground. Also, it offers enhanced durability and performance in rocky and mountainous terrains, grassy regions, and steep slopes. In addition, it has an attractive shape that attracts youth and helps to change their preference. Furthermore, off-road motorcycle manufacturers are also focusing on new inventions related to frame metals, riding styles, and shapes to make them more advanced. Thus, the continuous focus & improvement in off-road motorcycles owing to their demand propels the off-road motorcycle market.In addition, the off-road motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth in recent years , owing to the increase in investments in automation, launches of new & technologically advanced products, increase in the consumer demand for high-speed, attractive design & digital dashboards, and government initiatives for vehicle production for mountain areas. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2021, Torrot Electric Europa S.A. announced the launch of a new generation of motorcycles in the Motocross, Trial, Enduro, and Supermotard models. The motorcycles featured a simple and intuitive battery exchange system, without connectors or cables, which allowed the motorcycle to be ready to run again in less than 15 seconds.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global off-road motorcycle market based on type, application, price range, engine capacity, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/off-road-motorcycle-market/purchase-options Based on type, the enduro motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global off-road motorcycle market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the track-racing motorcycle segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as motocross motorcycle, trail motorcycle, and track-racing motorcycle.Based on application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global off-road motorcycle market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the industrial segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments such as personal and others.Based on price range, the low to mid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global off-road motorcycle market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the high segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for half of the global off-road motorcycle market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.The leading players operating in the off-road motorcycle market are 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢, 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐀𝐆, 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐨, 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐀𝐖𝐃 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐫𝐚, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐪𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐊𝐓𝐌 𝐀𝐆, 𝐊𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠, 𝐏𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐨 & 𝐂. 𝐒𝐩𝐀 (𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚), 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢 , 𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐚, 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨, 𝐒𝐒𝐑 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐮𝐳𝐮𝐤𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐭 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐑𝐒 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐔𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06426 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:👉The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the motorcycle industry significantly due to stay-at-home orders and limited business operations in countries worldwide. 👉The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the motorcycle industry significantly due to stay-at-home orders and limited business operations in countries worldwide. Industry leaders in the motorcycle sector made considerable efforts in restructuring their supply chain and production line for the delivery of critical medical supplies.👉In 2020, the pandemic compelled motorcycle manufacturers to skip major motor shows & racing events in 2020 and turn towards alternative platforms like digital premieres.👉However, many off-road motorcycle manufacturers decided to make several key decisions in the wake of COVID-19 and withdrew from global trade shows in 2020.👉However, the global market is recovering with the pandemic situation improving and is expected to remain in the growth stage during the forecast period. 