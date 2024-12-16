Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Modern Fish Hatchery Held

CONTACT:

December 16, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, December 13 for its new fish hatchery in the Town of New Hampton. The site will remain closed until construction is completed, which is scheduled for the end of 2026. All of the funding is derived from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Demolition will begin later this month. This work is in response to more stringent US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) water quality permit limits implemented at the Powder Mill State Hatchery in New Durham.

“The Inland Fisheries Division is excited to share with the public that the first upgrade of our hatchery system of this magnitude is now underway at the New Hampton State Fish Hatchery,” said Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins. “This effort will address years of needed modernization and improvement to our infrastructure and operations. We can now focus on increasing production quality and efficiency while safeguarding the aquatic environments in the communities surrounding the hatchery, a key component of this project. The modernization will also provide a safer environment for employees to work, a better platform for educational opportunities, better and healthier fish, the ability to do research, and the possibility of producing even more fish.”

HDR Engineering Inc. conducted a year-long assessment to determine the feasibility and costs and designed the new, multi-building facility. MWH Construction, Inc. was selected to build the new hatchery with a price tag of $47.3 million.

To learn more about the work of the Inland Fisheries Division, visit the NH Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire.