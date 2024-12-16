MICHELIN STARRED CULINARY BREWERY, MOODY TONGUE, TO OPEN FIRST PERMANENT FLORIDA LOCATION AT HILTON WEST PALM BEACH

Moody Tongue Hilton West Palm Beach Moody Tongue Nigiri Selection

Moody Tongue Sushi, the Brewery’s Elevated Restaurant Showcasing Beer and Sushi Pairings in the West Village of New York City, to Open Omakase Experience

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moody Tongue, the world’s first brewery to receive MICHELIN Stars, is opening its first Florida location, Moody Tongue Sushi West Palm Beach on Tuesday, January 7, the newest addition to its impressive culinary portfolio, at the Hilton West Palm Beach Opening under the direction of acclaimed Brewmaster Jared Rouben and Executive Sushi Chef Hiromi Iwakiri, the restaurant will feature a 15-course omakase experience celebrating Moody Tongue’s passion for exploring hyper-seasonal ingredients with innovative beer pairings. Found within the newly renovated Hilton West Palm Beach, the intimate space will highlight a traditional 14-seat omakase counter and luxe banquette seating. The space will encapsulate the tones, textures and richness of the Moody Tongue brand. The contemplative room features a nod to the sea, vibrance of the menu and colors found along the coastline.Guests will enjoy specialty pairings such as Hokkaido Sea Scallop, served with edamame and Ossetra caviar, with a Pressed Asian Pear Saison; Madai, served with Florida Orange zest and sea salt, with an Orange Blossom Belgian Blonde; and a decadent Florida Stone Crab Hand Roll, adorned with green apple and sauce dijonnaise, beautifully paired with a Cherry Oud Bruin. The experience will specially feature a curated selection of artisanal beer pairings, including specialties such as a Grapefruit Gose, a lightly-tart German-style wheat beer incorporating Florida Ruby Red Grapefruit, a Shaved Black Truffle Rice Lager, a rice lager showcasing black Perigord truffles, as well as perennial favorites like the brewery’s Yuzu Lager and Juiced Lychee IPA. The restaurant will also offer a curated selection of Japanese whiskeys as well as wines and sakes.Rouben has also created his exclusive West Palm Beach Pilsner that will be offered exclusively at Hilton West Palm Beach and its dining outlets.“Due to the incredible response we received during our recent pop-ups in South Florida, we’re excited to officially plant our roots in West Palm Beach and bring guests the wonderful beer pairings and exceptional cuisine for which our brewing and culinary teams are known,” says Moody Tongue’s CEO Jeremy Cohn. “This opening marks a monumental milestone for our team and we’re eager to introduce a new, elevated dining experience to the area.”“Opening Moody Tongue Sushi in West Palm Beach is a dream come true,” says Rouben. “We blend the artistry of brewing with the richness of culinary craft, creating a unique experience where every sip and pairing tells a story. We can’t wait to spend more time in West Palm Beach.”“Welcoming Moody Tongue to Hilton West Palm Beach is the embodiment of the city’s booming growth that’s attracting world-class culinary institutions and ever-growing renowned chefs,” said Gopal Rajegowda, Executive Vice President, Related Ross. “To introduce this distinctive experience and innovative “culinary brewing” concept is a great honor and an exciting moment for the culinary excellence arriving in West Palm Beach.”The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Please note: advance reservations via the restaurant’s OpenTable page are required.In addition to the forthcoming location in West Palm Beach, Moody Tongue currently operates three world-class dining concepts, with two in Chicago and one in New York City. In 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, Moody Tongue became the first wholesale brewery/restaurant in the world to receive an accolade from the MICHELIN Guide. For more information on Moody Tongue West Palm Beach, please visit www.moodytongue.com ###ABOUT MOODY TONGUE BREWING COMPANY:Founded in 2014 in Chicago by cousins Jared Rouben (President & Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO), Chicago’s Moody Tongue Brewing Company is built on the philosophy of culinary brewing, appealing to those with a discerning palate — or as Rouben describes, a “moody tongue.”A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York and the Siebel Institute of Technology — one of the world’s leading beer schools founded in 1900—Rouben worked in MICHELIN-starred kitchens including the Martini House in Napa Valley, California and at Thomas Keller’s Per Se in New York City before beginning to brew. Utilizing his extensive culinary background and brewing education, Rouben approaches brewing with a chef’s mindset, carefully creating balanced beers that encompass layers of flavors and aromatics using three principles — sourcing high-quality ingredients, understanding how best to handle ingredients, and knowing when and how they should be incorporated during the brewing process. Each year, the brewery offers seven perennial beers, such as the Juiced Lychee IPA, Orange Blossom Belgian Blonde, and Caramelized Chocolate Churro Porter, as well as a selection of limited release beers and wine or whiskey barrel-aged beers. The distribution of Moody Tongue beers focuses on culinary markets throughout the United States with a presence in major cities including Chicago, New York City, Austin, Asheville, Charleston, Louisville and more, as well as internationally in The Netherlands and northern Europe. In 2016, Moody Tongue Brewing Company expanded to open The Tasting Room within a 125-year-old abandoned glass warehouse in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. The venue served a menu of both year-round and limited-release beers in an intimate mid-century modern space showcasing a library, which housed the largest collection of beer books in the country. The stylish space quickly garnered critical acclaim and three years later, Moody Tongue’s Tasting Room earned the 2019 Jean Banchet award for “Best Bar.”Later in 2019, Moody Tongue began moving operations to an entirely new 28,600 sq. ft. space in the city’s South Loop neighborhood. The large-scale expansion, located at 2515 S. Wabash, immediately grew the brewery’s current production capacity and now houses two world class dining concepts alongside Executive Chef James Bingham — a casual, à la carte tasting room, The Bar at Moody Tongue, as well as upscale, intimate restaurant, The Dining Room at Moody Tongue. And, in 2023, Moody Tongue opened its first location in New York City – Moody Tongue Sushi – showcasing beer pairings with specialty nigiri created by experienced Executive Sushi Chef Hiromi Iwakiri. In 2021, 2022, 2023 and again in 2024, Moody Tongue became the first wholesale brewery / restaurant in the world to receive an accolade from the MICHELIN Guide. For more information, please visit www.moodytongue.com , call 312.600.5111 or find them on social media @moodytongue.ABOUT HILTON WEST PALM BEACHCentrally located in Downtown West Palm Beach, Hilton West Palm Beach unveiled a transformation in November 2023. The $25 million renovation includes refreshed guestrooms, enhanced dining destinations including the introduction of a lobby bar, reimagined pool deck with six newly constructed cabanas and more. The new nature-inspired design, led by globally recognized New York City–based design boutique, Meyer Davis Studio, includes 400 reimagined rooms and 43 suites that evoke a sense of serenity with neutral tones, marble countertops, luxe finishes, and artful design. Eaton Fine Art, an award-winning full-service art consultancy firm based in Austin, Texas, collaborated with the property curate an art collection from local artists and creatives from underrepresented communities that drew inspiration from West Palm Beach. Guests are able to experience curated programming ranging from fitness and wellness to arts and culture such as meditative sound healing, scavenger hunts, poolside sessions, book clubs, weekly fitness classes and more.

