NVBDC and the Modern Military Association of America Continue to Advocate for the LGBTQ+ Veteran Community

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Cathy Marcello, Deputy Director, MMAA

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and the Modern Military Association of America Continue to Join Forces for the LGBTQ+ Veteran Community

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud of the continuing partnership with the Modern Military Association of America (Modern Military). This partnership between the MVO Task Force, and MODERN MILITARY aims to continue amplifying its efforts in advocating for LGBTQ+ veterans while supporting veteran-owned businesses across the nation.Modern Military has long been at the forefront of promoting equality for LGBTQ+ military members, veterans, and their families. “We’re excited to highlight and support veteran-owned businesses and share the resources we have for LGBTQ+ veterans with a wider audience,” said Cathy Marcello, Deputy Director of Modern Military. The organization views its partnership with NVBDC as an opportunity to build new relationships within the veteran business community, while simultaneously advancing its mission to serve LGBTQ+ veterans.Modern Military’s journey stems from its roots in the fight against discriminatory policies such as Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and the Defense of Marriage Act. Today, it works tirelessly to uphold and expand civil rights for LGBTQ+ service members and veterans through education, advocacy, and support networks. "Our core mission is to ensure that the rights and dignity of all who have served are upheld, while also focusing on the unique needs of LGBTQ+ veterans," Marcello added.Recently, Modern Military was awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). This funding will allow the organization to expand its targeted suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ+ veterans, addressing a critical area of need within the community.In addition to advocacy, Modern Military provides numerous resources, including peer-facilitated support groups, an in-house magazine spotlighting LGBTQ+ veterans, and specialized cultural competency training called Rainbow Shield. Rainbow Shield helps organizations and military institutions increase their understanding of LGBTQ+ and HIV issues through a military lens. The goal is to foster inclusion and create real, lasting improvements for all veterans.Through their partnership with NVBDC’s MVO Task Force, Modern Military will not only continue to advocate for equality but will collaborate with other veteran-focused organizations to ensure that veteran business owners have the resources and support needed to succeed.For more information about the Modern Military Association of America, visit modernmilitary.org.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

