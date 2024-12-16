Two-Wheeler Tires Market Size Set to Hit USD 21.8 Billion by 2034, Driven by 8.0% CAGR - Latest Report by TMR

Two-wheeler Tires Market Outlook to 2034

Global Two-Wheeler Tires Market: 8.0% CAGR Growth Fueled by Rural Mobility and Electric Two-Wheeler Trends” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-wheeler Tires Market Outlook to 2034The global two-wheeler tires market was valued at US$ 9.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2034, reaching **US$ 21.8 billion** by the end of 2034.This growth is driven by the rising demand for two-wheelers in emerging economies, increasing adoption of electric bikes and scooters, and advancements in tire technology, including enhanced durability and fuel efficiency.Download Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40121 Market OverviewThe global two-wheeler tires market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising two-wheeler sales in emerging economies, increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes, and a growing focus on tire innovation. Two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles, serve as a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, particularly in developing regions. The growing urban population, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in tire technology are further contributing to market expansion.Market DescriptionThe two-wheeler tires market includes tires designed for motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, electric bikes, and bicycles. These tires play a crucial role in ensuring vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. With advancements in technology, tire manufacturers are focusing on developing durable, lightweight, and eco-friendly tires that cater to varying road conditions and consumer needs.Types of Two-wheeler Tires:⦁ Tubed Tires: Traditional tires that use an inner tube for inflation.⦁ Tubeless Tires: Modern tires offering improved safety and better performance.⦁ Radial Tires: Designed for superior grip and stability.⦁ Bias Tires: Cost-effective tires suited for light two-wheelers.Key Players-⦁ Anlas⦁ Apollo Tyres Ltd.⦁ Bridgestone Corporation⦁ CEAT Limited⦁ Continental Corporation⦁ Deestone⦁ DSI⦁ Dunlop⦁ Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.⦁ Goodyear Tires⦁ Hankook Tires⦁ IRC⦁ many more key playersKey Player Strategies-Leading manufacturers in the two-wheeler tires market are focusing on:⦁ Product Innovation: Developing advanced tires, such as radial tires and low-resistance tires, for better fuel efficiency and performance.⦁ Sustainability: Introducing eco-friendly and recyclable tires to meet environmental regulations.⦁ Expansion in Emerging Markets: Strengthening distribution channels and manufacturing facilities in high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific.⦁ Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with two-wheeler OEMs to develop specialized tires tailored to vehicle requirements.⦁ Aftermarket Growth: Expanding aftermarket services and retail networks to capture replacement tire demand.For more detailed insights into the market, request a custom Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40121 Market DemandThe demand for two-wheeler tires is primarily driven by:⦁ Urban Mobility: Growing urban congestion is prompting consumers to opt for two-wheelers as a convenient and affordable mode of transportation.⦁ Rural Penetration: In developing regions, two-wheelers are a critical means of mobility in rural areas, fueling tire demand.⦁ Rising Popularity of Electric Two-Wheelers: The shift toward sustainable mobility is increasing the adoption of electric scooters and bikes, boosting tire demand.⦁ Replacement Market: Due to frequent tire wear caused by poor road infrastructure, the aftermarket segment accounts for a significant share of tire demand.Market Growth Drivers1. Increasing Two-Wheeler Ownership: Growing urbanization and rising demand for affordable transportation in countries like India, Indonesia, and Brazil are fueling two-wheeler sales, driving tire demand.2. Growth of Electric Two-Wheelers: The rapid adoption of electric bikes and scooters is boosting the demand for specialized tires designed for electric vehicles.3. Rising Focus on Road Safety: Increased consumer awareness regarding safety and performance is driving demand for high-quality, durable tires.4. Tire Replacement Demand: Frequent tire replacement due to wear-and-tear, particularly in regions with rough road conditions, is a significant market driver.5. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as puncture-proof tires, airless tires, and eco-friendly materials are gaining traction, improving vehicle performance and sustainability.ApplicationsTwo-wheeler tires are primarily used in:⦁ Motorcycles: High-performance tires for sport bikes, touring motorcycles, and off-road bikes.⦁ Scooters and Mopeds: Durable tires designed for urban and daily commuting.⦁ Electric Bikes and Scooters: Energy-efficient tires optimized for electric two-wheelers.⦁ Bicycles: Tires catering to mountain biking, road cycling, and city commuting.Segmentations⦁ By Tire Type:Tubeless TiresTubed TiresRadial TiresBias Tires⦁ By Vehicle Type:MotorcyclesScooters and MopedsBicyclesElectric Two-Wheelers⦁ By Sales Channel:OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)Aftermarket⦁ By Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaWhy Buy This Report?⦁ Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights into market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the two-wheeler tires market.⦁ Strategic Insights: Understand key player strategies, product innovations, and technological advancements driving market growth.⦁ Forecasts and Projections: Reliable market forecasts to help businesses plan future strategies and investments.⦁ Regional Analysis: Explore opportunities in key markets, with a focus on Asia-Pacific, the largest consumer of two-wheeler tires.⦁ Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading manufacturers, including their market positioning and growth initiatives.This report is essential for tire manufacturers, two-wheeler OEMs, investors, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on growth opportunities in the two-wheeler tires market, ensuring informed decision-making and strategic planning.Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/two-wheeler-tires-market.html Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research: Tubeless Tires Market - The global Tubeless Tires Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 153.6 Billion by the end of 2031. Motorcycle Tires Market - The Motorcycle Tires Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 12.7 Bn by the end of 2031.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. 