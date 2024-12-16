ConnectM Files 10-Q, Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

~ Results In-Line with Previously Announced Third Quarter Preliminary Results ~

~ Third Quarter Revenue Increased 39% to $6.1 Million YoY and 11% from Second Quarter 2024 ~

~ FY2024 Projected Revenue of $20.0 Million, Representing a 20% YoY Increase ~

~ On Track to Achieve Operating Cash Flow Breakeven by The First Quarter of 2025 ~

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, has filed its 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $6.1 million compared to $4.4 million in the same year ago period. Revenue in the first nine months of 2024 increased 12% to $17.3 million, when compared to $15.5 million in the same prior year period. Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $4.2 million compared to $3.7 million in the same year ago period. Cost of revenue in the first nine months of 2024 was $11.0 million, in line with $11.0 million in the same prior year period.

Net loss attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $12.2 million compared to $2.6 million in the comparable prior year period. For the first nine months of 2024, net loss attributable to shareholders increased to $17.0 million, as compared to a net loss of $5.0 million in the comparable prior year period.



2024 Operational Updates

Successfully completed De-SPAC and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market in July 2024.

Launched AI-powered heat pump integrated with ConnectM's Energy Intelligence Network powered by the Company’s proprietary data model, for residential and light commercial use, optimized for performance, energy efficiency and reducing customer costs.

Entered into agreement to acquire a controlling interest in DeliveryCircle, a nationwide technology enabled final mile delivery company which connects businesses looking for a last-mile delivery solution. This strategic acquisition expands ConnectM’s Transportation & Logistics segment in the United States.

Eliminated $13.7 million of debt with debt-to-equity swap to deleverage the balance sheet.

Subsequent Events

Entered into Managed Services Agreement (“MSA”) with Devlin Energy, expanding ConnectM’s business portfolio mix and revenue generation with an array of residential and commercial distributed energy capabilities.

Completed acquisition of Green Energy Gains Inc., a Massachusetts Home Performance Contractor of energy and weatherization assessments, and instrumental in the distribution and installation of ConnectM’s electric heat pumps, augmenting the Company’s Building Electrification segment.

ConnectM’s AI-powered heat pump received AHRI’s (Air-Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration Institute) Cold Climate Certification, awarded to products that demonstrate superior heating efficiency.



Outlook

For the fourth quarter and full year 2024, the Company expects revenues of approximately $7 million and $24 million respectively.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a technology company focused on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-powered technology solutions platform. The Company provides residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. As a vertically integrated company with wholly owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, ConnectM empowers customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower overall energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectm.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “project” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” section of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2024. Such filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONNECTM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SUCCESSOR TO MONTEREY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (AUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash $ 1,882 $ 1,160 Accounts receivable, net 1,863 685 Contract asset — 344 Convertible note receivable — 445 Inventory 320 277 Deferred offering costs — 1,297 Due from Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation — 2,491 Forward purchase agreement 2,196 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,191 651 Total current assets 7,452 7,350 Right-of-use asset - operating lease 199 284 Right-of-use asset - finance lease 167 252 Property, plant and equipment, net 996 1,138 Goodwill 3,037 2,247 Intangible assets, net 1,851 1,841 Investment recorded at cost 45 45 Total Assets $ 13,747 $ 13,157 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,357 $ 3,860 Accrued expenses 4,631 1,718 Due to Libertas 1,057 — Due to related party 686 — Current portion of debt, related party 85 85 Current portion of debt, net of debt discount 15,966 11,935 Current portion of convertible debt, at fair value 4,392 2,179 Current portion of operating lease liability 114 115 Current portion of finance lease liability 114 99 Current portion of contingent consideration 199 — Contract liabilities 662 1,121 Income taxes payable 386 — Total current liabilities 38,649 21,112 Non-current portion of operating lease liability 118 173 Non-current portion of debt, related party 99 — Non-current portion of finance lease liability 115 203 Noncurrent portion of debt, net of debt discount 1,417 1,150 Contingent consideration 377 — Total liabilities 40,775 22,638 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Mezzanine Equity Series Seed Convertible Preferred Shares; 0 and 2,139,050 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30,2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — 2,200 Series Seed-1 Convertible Preferred Shares; 0 and 302,642 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30,2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — 293 Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Shares; 0 and 2,467,990 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30,2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — 3,195 Series B-1 Convertible Preferred Shares; 0 and 2,158,357 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30,2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — 3,984 Series B-2 Convertible Preferred Shares; 0 and 995,509 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30,2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — 2,311 Total mezzanine equity — 11,983 Stockholders’ Deficit: Preferred stock Series A, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, 0 shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, 21,124,057 and 5,291,381 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 — Additional paid-in-capital 11,425 1,307 Accumulated deficit (39,910 ) (22,860 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 144 115 Stockholders’ deficit (28,340 ) (21,438 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,311 (26 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (27,029 ) (21,464 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit $ 13,747 $ 13,157





CONNECTM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SUCCESSOR TO MONTEREY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE

AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 6,074 $ 4,384 $ 17,299 $ 15,484 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 4,200 3,716 11,010 11,020 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,900 2,843 11,773 8,780 Loss on impairment of intangible assets — — 406 — Loss from operations (3,026 ) (2,175 ) (5,890 ) (4,316 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (667 ) (472 ) (1,820 ) (902 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (592 ) — Change in fair value of convertible notes (1,623 ) 182 (1,623 ) 182 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement (8,575 ) — (8,575 ) — Gain on forward purchase agreement modification 1,443 — 1,443 — Other income (expense), net 270 (149 ) 59 4 Total other income (expense) (9,152 ) (439 ) (11,108 ) (716 ) Loss before income taxes (12,178 ) (2,614 ) (16,998 ) (5,032 ) Income tax benefit — — — — Net loss $ (12,178 ) $ (2,614 ) $ (16,998 ) $ (5,032 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 60 (7 ) 52 (28 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders’ $ (12,238 ) $ (2,607 ) $ (17,050 ) $ (5,004 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 19 26 29 92 Comprehensive loss $ (12,159 ) $ (2,588 ) $ (16,969 ) $ (4,940 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 60 (7 ) 52 (28 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,219 ) $ (2,581 ) $ (17,021 ) $ (4,912 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of common stock 20,171,922 21,124,057 15,643,799 21,124,057 Basic and diluted net loss per share, common stock $ (0.61 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.24 )





CONNECTM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SUCCESSOR TO MONTEREY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORPORATION)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (16,998 ) $ (5,032 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 188 201 Amortization of intangible assets 319 377 Amortization of debt discount 60 250 Stock-based compensation expense 36 — ROU amortization on finance leases 86 134 ROU amortization on operating leases 85 135 Gain on disposal of property and equipment — (22 ) Loss on impairment of intangible assets 406 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 592 — Unrealized loss (gain) on fair value measurement of debt 1,623 (182 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement 8,575 — Gain on modification of forward purchase agreement (1,443 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (559 ) (52 ) Contract asset 344 — Inventory (42 ) (178 ) Prepaid expenses (26 ) (68 ) Accounts payable 2,722 531 Accrued expenses 1,296 386 Operating lease liabilities (56 ) (133 ) Contract liabilities (459 ) 130 Net cash used in operating activities (3,251 ) (3,523 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (59 ) (49 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — 57 Investment in cost method investment — (45 ) Issuance of convertible note — (375 ) Cash paid for noncontrolling interest (60 ) — Cash acquired in Delivery Circle Acquisition 699 — Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (129 ) (35 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 451 (447 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Gross proceeds from the business combination 80,095 — Cash paid in connection with forward purchase agreement (37,624 ) — Proceeds from forward purchase agreement 766 — Proceeds from the issuance of debt 5,874 6,828 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes 740 900 Proceeds from related party debt 99 — Cash paid for debt issuance costs (788 ) (731 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (1,243 ) (1,782 ) Payments of debt (1,765 ) — Advance to Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation (1,934 ) — Advance from lender 1,057 (1,840 ) Payments on convertible notes (50 ) — Payments for redemptions of preferred stock (41,653 ) — Payment on finance leases (73 ) (111 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,501 3,264 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 21 102 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 722 (604 ) Cash, beginning of year 1,160 1,923 Cash, end of year $ 1,882 $ 1,319 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 486 275 Cash paid for taxes $ — $ — Supplemental disclosures of noncash financing information: Recognition of right-of-use asset, operating $ — $ 200 Recognition of right-of-use asset, finance $ — $ 56 Vehicles acquired through issuance of debt $ — $ 316 Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ 11,982 $ — Conversion of convertible debt to common stock $ 3,779 $ — Recapitalization of ACA noncontrolling interests $ 111 $ — Prepaid insurance financed through funding agreement $ 435 $ —

