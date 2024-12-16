FlexShopper Partners with Tire Agent to Expand Tire Shopping Options for Near-Prime Credit Consumers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY), a leading provider of lease-to-own payment solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Tire Agent. Tire Agent currently originates over $100 million in lease-to-own transactions annually and is a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in 2023 and 2024. This new collaboration integrates FlexShopper’s payment solutions directly onto Tire Agent’s website and establishes Tire Agent as the preferred online tire retailer on the FlexShopper marketplace. The partnership also launches flexshopper.tireagent.com as the combination of Tire Agent’s top-tier tire and wheel inventory with FlexShopper’s flexible payment options.

This partnership is tailored to support near-prime credit consumers—individuals who may not qualify for traditional prime financing but still need access to flexible payment solutions for essential purchases. Tire Agent’s dedication to making tire purchases more accessible aligns perfectly with FlexShopper’s mission to offer affordable payment alternatives.

“We are excited to partner with Tire Agent, a company that shares our commitment to improving consumer access to vital products,” said Russ Heiser, CEO of FlexShopper. “Our lease-to-own payment solution provides Tire Agent with the perfect option for near-prime credit customers, allowing them to afford high-quality tires that are essential for their safety and the reliability of their vehicles.”

Through this partnership, Tire Agent customers can access FlexShopper’s payment option by selecting PayPair at checkout and choosing FlexShopper. This allows customers to spread payments over time without the need for traditional credit approvals. Alternatively, customers can visit flexshopper.tireagent.com to take direct advantage of this flexible payment option, giving near-prime credit consumers the confidence to purchase the tires they need to keep their vehicles safe and operational.

“At Tire Agent, we’re dedicated to helping hardworking individuals who rely on their vehicles for everyday tasks—whether it’s commuting to work, driving children to school, or running errands—get the tires they need at an affordable price,” said Jared Kugel, CEO of Tire Agent. “We’re thrilled to partner with FlexShopper, as their payment solution helps us further our mission of providing customers of all credit types with access to safe, reliable, and high-quality tires.”

FlexShopper continues to expand its network of partners to bring flexible payment options to underserved credit tiers. This collaboration with Tire Agent underscores both companies’ shared goal of ensuring consumers have access to the essential products they need to thrive.

For more information about FlexShopper, visit www.FlexShopper.com. To explore Tire Agent’s tire inventory and payment options, visit www.TireAgent.com.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper is a leading provider of lease-to-own payment solutions, offering consumers a flexible alternative to traditional credit through its LTO program. With a focus on providing access to durable goods and other essential products, FlexShopper empowers customers with payment plans tailored to fit their budgets.

About Tire Agent

Tire Agent is a rapidly growing online tire retailer offering a wide variety of tire brands at competitive prices. Recognized as a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies, Tire Agent is committed to delivering a seamless and customer-friendly shopping experience for drivers of all credit types.

