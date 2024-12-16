LGI Homes Opens New Community in Pennsylvania

WAYNESBORO, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the grand opening of Brimington Farm, a brand-new community in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. This affordable, upgraded community offers homebuyers the opportunity to purchase a newly built home with built-in upgrades at a price that makes homeownership attainable.

Brimington Farm offers modern homes in a charming, established neighborhood. Homebuyers can choose from 3-bedroom townhomes starting in the $300s or 3- to 4-bedroom single-family homes starting in the mid-$400s. Each home comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and energy-efficient upgrades at no extra cost.

“We are very excited to be building in this beautiful community in Waynesboro, PA. Just miles from all major highways and close to championship golf courses and top-rated ski resorts, Brimington Farm has something for everyone. We are offering affordable single-family homes and townhomes from the low-$300s in an amazing neighborhood where your children can walk to all schools,” said Paul DiConsiglio, Vice President of Operations at LGI Homes.

Brimington Farm combines the beauty of nature with modern convenience, offering residents a peaceful setting near scenic parks like Memorial Park, and is just minutes from Hagerstown’s shopping and dining options. This community provides access to exceptional amenities, including the Waynesboro Country Club and Liberty Mountain Resort, along with abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation. With its ideal location and vibrant surroundings, Brimington Farm is the perfect place to call home.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (855) 464-0425 ext 429 or visit LGIHomes.com/BrimingtonFarm.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

The Franklin by LGI Homes The Franklin features a spacious, open-concept layout floor plan and beautiful exterior stone detailing.

