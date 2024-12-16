Forian Partners With Databricks to Expand Access to Advanced Healthcare Analytics

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq: FORA), a leading provider of data science driven information and analytics solutions to the life science, healthcare and financial services industries, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to deliver access to its Chartis™ product, which maps physician and organization affiliations, through Databricks Marketplace. This collaboration will empower healthcare organizations with enhanced visibility into Forian’s robust information products, driving innovative solutions in healthcare research, drug development and patient care.

Using Forian’s proprietary scoring algorithm, Chartis™ is designed to uncover and track valuable provider connections to enhance decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem. Employing an innovative event-based approach, Chartis™ prioritizes proximity, recency and share of services performed at various organizations to deliver unparalleled levels of insight and clarity.

The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI, powered by Delta Sharing. Delta Sharing is Databricks’ open source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions within a platform that prioritizes security and governance.

“We are excited to partner with Databricks to extend the reach of our solutions,” said Max Wygod, Chief Executive Officer of Forian. “This collaboration enables us to deliver our high-quality data products like Chartis™ to a broader audience, empowering researchers, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare leaders with the tools they need to drive meaningful improvements in patient care and outcomes.”

Forian’s participation in the Databricks Marketplace underscores its commitment to making high-quality healthcare support for studies more accessible and actionable. The partnership aligns with Forian’s mission to provide insights that advance health outcomes by enabling more organizations to leverage real-world evidence in their decision-making processes, accelerating the development of therapies and interventions that improve patient outcomes.

"As the demand for data intelligence grows, we are thrilled to integrate Forian’s Chartis™ product into the Databricks Marketplace," said Jay Bhankharia, Sr. Director of Marketplace and Data Partnerships at Databricks. "Offering access to Forian’s Chartis™ product through Delta Sharing will allow insights into patient care, treatment patterns and market dynamics and will open up new avenues for innovation and efficiency across the healthcare and life sciences landscape.”

About Forian

Forian Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of data management and analytics solutions designed to optimize operational, clinical and financial performance in the life sciences and healthcare sectors and, with its recent acquisition of Kyber Data Science, in the financial services sector. Leveraging industry-leading expertise, Forian integrates, normalizes and commercializes large-scale healthcare information. Through Real World Evidence (RWE) studies, custom segmentation and profiling, market analytics or campaign ROI, Forian helps healthcare stakeholders better understand their customers, products and markets. Forian’s multi-dimensional platform aggregates, cleanses and links key cohorts to create a unique information ecosystem, generating proprietary, evidence-based insights. For more information, visit www.forian.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future results. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

