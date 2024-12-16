Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, December 16, 2024 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 400,689 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between December 9, 2024, and December 13, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Daily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK) 12/9/2024 14,689 279.8674 4,110,972 12/10/2024 96,000 279.0228 26,786,189 12/11/2024 95,000 275.4552 26,168,244 12/12/2024 95,000 271.7572 25,816,934 12/13/2024 100,000 270.2359 27,023,590

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 1,269,640 treasury shares as of December 13, 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

https://www.nasdaq.com/european-market-activity/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

