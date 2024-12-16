Dates fixed for 2026 Ministerial Conference in Cameroon

Members agreed in December 2022 to a proposal from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Cameroon to host consecutive Ministerial Conferences. The UAE hosted the 13th Ministerial Conference from 26 February to 1 March 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

MC14 will be the second Ministerial Conference to be hosted by an African country, following MC10 in Nairobi, Kenya in 2015.

General Council Chair Ambassador Petter Ølberg (Norway) said the final structure and programme of MC14 will be addressed in due course depending on progress made next year.

Cameroon's Ambassador Salomon Eheth thanked members for the confidence they have shown in Cameroon to host MC14. He said his country hopes to not only make a contribution to the development of the multilateral trading system but to seize the opportunity to show to the world the potential of Cameroon and Africa for investment and sustainable development.

The Ministerial Conference, which is attended by trade ministers and other senior officials from the organization’s 166 members, is the highest decision-making body of the WTO.

