Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of December 16, 2024
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “Examining the Polar Security Cutter: An Update on Coast Guard Acquisitions.”
House Administration
On Wednesday, December 18, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing titled “American Confidence in Elections: Prohibiting Foreign Interference.”
Judiciary
On Tuesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division."
On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "IP and Strategic Competition with China: Part IV – Patents, Standards, and Lawfare."
On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act: Part II."
Rules
On Monday, December 16, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 115, the Midnight Rules Relief Act (Biggs)
Veterans Affairs
On Tuesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 214, the Veterans’ True Choice Act of 2023 (Steube)
- H.R. 3176, the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act (Biggs)
- H.R. 5287, the Veterans Access to Direct Primary Care Act (Roy)
- H.R. 8481, the Emergency Community Care Notification Time Adjustment Act of 2024 (Mast)
- H.R. 10012, To amend title 38, United States Code, to include eyeglass lens fittings in the category of medical services authorized to be furnished to veterans under the Veterans Community Care Program, and for other purposes (Maloy)
- H.R. 9924, the What Works for Preventing Veteran Suicide Act (Landsman)
- H.R. 8347, the Improving Menopause Care for Veterans Act (Brownley)
- H.R. 6333, the Veterans Emergency Care Reimbursement Act (Dingell)
- H.R. 10381, the Supporting Medical Students and VA Workforce Act (Takano)
- H.R. 10267, the Complete the Mission Act of 2024 (Bost)
