Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of December 16, 2024

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Homeland Security



On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “Examining the Polar Security Cutter: An Update on Coast Guard Acquisitions.”

House Administration

On Wednesday, December 18, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing titled “American Confidence in Elections: Prohibiting Foreign Interference.”

Judiciary

On Tuesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division."

On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "IP and Strategic Competition with China: Part IV – Patents, Standards, and Lawfare."

On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act: Part II."

Rules

On Monday, December 16, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 115, the Midnight Rules Relief Act (Biggs)

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills: