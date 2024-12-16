Ambulatory Surgery Center Market to Reach $229.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The ambulatory surgery center market was valued at $125.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $229.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Ambulatory Surgery Center Market by Center Type (Single Specialty Centers and Multispecialty Centers), Application (Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Neurology and Others), and Modality (Hospital Based Ambulatory Surgical Center and Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the ambulatory surgery center market was valued at $125.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $229.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -Prime determinants of growthRising preference for minimally invasive surgery and convenience offered by ASC, are the major factors that drive the growth of the ambulatory surgery center market. However, regulatory and accreditation challenges hinder the market growth. Moreover, growing focus on technological advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global ambulatory surgery center market.Segment HighlightsSingle specialty center is availableSingle specialty Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are increasingly available due to their focus on specific medical procedures, such as orthopedics or ophthalmology. This specialization allows for tailored care, optimized resources, and efficient operations, meeting the specific needs of patients and offering specialized expertise in a streamlined outpatient setting.More number of orthopedic procedures are performed in ASCOrthopedic operations are frequently performed in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) due to their efficiency and lower costs compared to hospitals. ASCs specialize in outpatient procedures, offering specialized equipment and experienced staff focused on orthopedic care. Patients benefit from streamlined care and quicker recovery times in these dedicated facilities.The hospital based ambulatory surgical center modality are in boom demandHospital-based ambulatory surgical centers are booming due to their integrated care, advanced facilities, and access to comprehensive medical resources. These centers offer the convenience of outpatient surgery with the safety and support of a hospital environment, attracting patients seeking efficient, high-quality surgical care with immediate access to emergency services if needed𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @Regional OutlookThe ambulatory surgery market is growing rapidly in the United States, driven by cost efficiency and patient convenience. Europe follows, emphasizing advanced medical technologies and regulatory support. Asia-Pacific is experiencing significant growth due to increasing healthcare investments and rising demand for outpatient surgeries in countries like China and India.Major Key Players -CHSPSC, LLC.Edward-Elmhurst HealthEnvision Healthcare CorporationHealthway Medical GroupNexus Day Surgery CentrePediatrix Medical GroupProspect Medical Holdings, Inc.SurgCenterSurgery PartnersTH MedicalThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Ambulatory surgery center market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, partnership, collaboration and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Industry DevelopmentIn January 2024, Baptist Health, a faith-based, mission-driven health system in Northeast Florida, and Compass Surgical Partners, an independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, announced their plans to jointly launch a network of ASCs branded as Horizon Surgery Center.In January 2021, HST Pathways, the leader in cloud-based computing for surgical centers nationally, announced the launch of its premier membership program for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), “HST One.” Through multiple offerings, ASCs will have the ability to select bundled popular products as part of their membership, with the flexibility to add on additional services as needed.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 -Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the total market value of ambulatory surgery centre market report?Q2. What is the market value of ambulatory surgery centre market in 2032?Q3. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the ambulatory surgery centre market report?Q5. Which region have the largest share in the ambulatory surgery centre market?Q6. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in ambulatory surgery centre market?About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.