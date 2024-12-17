Orange County Plastic Surgeon Compares Aesthetic Breast Procedures

Orange County plastic surgeon Daniel Mills, MD, FACS discusses aesthetic procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reduction surgeries.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Both The Aesthetic Societyand the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) highlight breast enhancement procedures as some of the most popular plastic surgeries performed throughout the country (1). Daniel Mills, MD, FACS – a world renowned plastic surgeon in Orange County – is not only proficient in a wide variety of these options, but he participated in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s clinical trials for “gummy bear” (cohesive gel) breast implants. Dr. Mills’ practice, Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute, is also one of the first to carry the advanced Motivaimplants.Dr. Mills’ expertise enables him to skillfully guide patients toward the procedures that best align with their goals. He has outlined the most popular breast enhancement options to help patients develop a personalized treatment plan tailored to their vision. Breast augmentation . Generally performed with durable and lifelike breast implants, breast augmentation was designed to add volume and shape to the bustline. The procedure can also benefit patients who desire a more symmetrical or proportionate appearance.• Breast lift surgery. A breast lift, or “mastopexy,” aims to address sagging or drooping breasts (known medically as “ptosis”). The surgery can be ideal for those who wish to combat the effects of aging, pregnancy, or weight fluctuations on the physique.• Augmentation-mastopexy. Patients often opt to replenish volume and gain youthful elevation by combining mastopexy with breast augmentation, a solution known as a breast lift with implants. Depending on the patient’s unique case, Dr. Mills can either perform these options in one procedure or two separate steps. Breast reduction . In contrast to breast augmentation, a breast reduction endeavors to reduce excess tissue. This procedure is frequently chosen to alleviate physical discomfort like back pain or difficulty exercising, while also enhancing the appearance of the bustline and the patient’s confidence.Furthermore, Dr. Mills works closely with each patient to help them select the best approach for their anatomy and cosmetic goals. He advises patients interested in breast enhancement surgery to seek the advice of a seasoned plastic surgeon for optimal results.(1) The Aesthetic SocietyAbout Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is a board-certified plastic surgeon celebrated for his advanced surgical techniques, groundbreaking contributions to research, and patient-centered approach to care. The former President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Mills is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, as well as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Internationally recognized for his surgical results and artistic eye, Dr. Mills regularly educates peers by authoring publications and presenting at global plastic surgery conferences. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Mills and his practice, visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/orange-county-plastic-surgeon-compares-aesthetic-breast-procedures/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

