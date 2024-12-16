Submit Release
Atlantic Population Canada Goose Season Begins Dec. 20

Split season ends Jan. 4, resumes Jan. 15

Photo of three geese flying lower over water

Photo by John Ruffa, submitted to the 2021 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Friday, Dec. 20. The season contains two segments, Dec. 20 through Jan. 4, 2025, and again from Jan. 15 through Feb. 1, 2025. 

The daily bag limit is two geese per day in Maryland’s AP Canada Goose Hunting Zone. The possession limit for all migratory game birds is three times the daily bag limit.  More information on waterfowl seasons, regulations and license requirements, is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website

“Canada goose hunting is an important tradition in Maryland and allows family and friends a chance to reconnect,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. “A Maryland Canada goose hunt is also a great opportunity to introduce a new hunter to the excitement and tradition of waterfowl hunting or take advantage of the abundant public land hunting opportunities in Maryland.”

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a DNR Service Center, or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters can view information on public land hunting opportunities on the DNR website.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

