Zappix Announces the Launch of Its Newest Client in the Corporate Wellness Sector

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zappix , a leader in AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platforms, is proud to announce the launch of its most recent client in the corporate wellness sector. The provider, specializing in comprehensive wellness programs for employees across multiple organizations, has implemented Zappix’s Visual IVR and advanced Digital Self-Service capabilities to enhance their customer experience.By implementing Zappix's Visual IVR solution, the wellness provider will deflect a significant portion of incoming calls to self-service, reducing wait times and improving customer satisfaction. This streamlined approach enhances efficiency, alleviates pressure on contact centers, and delivers seamless, user-friendly experiences.“Zappix is proud to launch our Digital Self-Service solution with a new client,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. “Our Digital Engagement solutions empower organizations to deliver seamless, user-friendly experiences while driving significant cost savings.”This launch underscores Zappix’s dedication to providing transformative digital self-service solutions tailored to diverse industries. Through workflow automation, backend system integration, and robust self-service capabilities, Zappix drives measurable success, operational efficiency, and enhanced customer satisfaction.About ZappixZappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents’ activities using Digital Agent Assist.The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com

