Free program to help Islanders quit smoking expands to pharmacies

CANADA, December 16 - Islanders who want to quit smoking can now access nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) and prescription smoking cessation medications directly from their local pharmacy, making it easier and more convenient to get the help they need.

The PEI Smoking Cessation Program, a provincial government initiative, covers 100 per cent of the cost of NRT products such as gum, patches, lozenges and inhalers or specific prescription medications like bupropion (Zyban®) and varenicline (Champix®). This expansion into pharmacies aims to help more Islanders quit smoking, vaping or using other tobacco products by offering treatments closer to home at community pharmacies.

"Quitting smoking can be one of the most powerful ways people can improve their health, and we want to ensure that the supports they need are within easy reach. By partnering with pharmacies across the province, we are making it simpler for Islanders to access tools that will help them quit and stay smoke-free." - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Reducing the number of Islanders who smoke plays a critical role in lowering the rates of chronic diseases and preventing early deaths. It also has social, environmental, and financial benefits for the entire province. The province’s comprehensive approach to reducing tobacco harm focuses on prevention, cessation, and protection, all of which are designed to support healthier people, communities, and society.

"Expanding this program to pharmacies will provide more access to the supports that make it easier for Islanders to take that important step. Not only is quitting smoking the single most important change you can make to improve your own health, but it also contributes to healthier families and communities,” said Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison.

PEI Smoking Cessation Program helps Islanders quit smoking, vaping or using other tobacco products by covering 100 per cent of the cost of NRT products, or specific smoking cessation medications.

Eligible residents can access either:

Option 1: Non-prescription NRT products, or

Option 2: Prescription medications (bupropion or varenicline)

Participants can receive one continuous treatment course each year. To get started, individuals can book an appointment at their local pharmacy or nearest Primary Care Network office to assess their readiness to quit, receive tailored guidance, and develop a Cessation Action Plan. Pharmacists provide an initial 14-day supply of NRT or medication, followed by regular check-ins for refills. The program also offers counseling to support success.

Reducing the number of Islanders who smoke is critical for lowering the incidence of chronic diseases and reducing premature deaths in the province. PEI’s approach to reducing the health harms of smoking focuses on three pillars of tobacco control: prevention, cessation, and protection.

