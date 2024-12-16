Ideal Integrations and 1Path Unite to Expand Managed Service and Cybersecurity Solutions

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideal Integrations, a leader in IT and advanced cybersecurity solutions, and 1Path, a managed IT services provider, have joined forces to create a Nationwide Managed Services Provider.This partnership brings together Ideal Integrations’ advanced cybersecurity expertise and 1Path’s established client base, enabling the combined organization to broaden its managed services and cloud capabilities.Together, the companies are focused on addressing the evolving needs of businesses across sectors with innovative and tailored solutions, while strengthening the delivery of exceptional customer experiences.Ideal and 1Path, both trusted managed service providers, are joining forces to deliver an expanded suite of capabilities to their clients. Ideal’s advanced cybersecurity offerings will now be available to 1Path’s clients, providing a specialized, multilayered approach to protecting critical assets. By combining Ideal’s dedication to exceptional customer service and seamless delivery with 1Path’s complementary managed services expertise, this partnership creates a robust, client-focused platform designed to address the evolving IT and cybersecurity challenges of today’s businesses.“The partnership of 1Path represents an exciting new chapter for Ideal Integrations as we expand our service offerings and enhance the value we bring to our clients,” said Michael Stratos, CEO of Ideal Integrations. “By joining forces with 1Path, we’re extending our managed service capabilities and introducing robust cybersecurity solutions to a wider client base. This partnership strengthens our foundation, fuels innovation, and sets the stage for sustainable growth.”“This collaboration is an opportunity to combine the best of both organizations, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said James Hwang, CEO of 1Path. “Together, we’re creating a unified platform that blends advanced cybersecurity with comprehensive IT services, ensuring our customers have the tools and support needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.”This integration focuses on operational excellence, merging the best practices, systems, and processes of both companies to create a streamlined operating model that prioritizes service quality and aligns with long-term strategic goals. The combined organization is committed to delivering high-touch support with industry-leading cybersecurity, ensuring clients benefit from a reliable and proactive service experience.The alignment of Ideal Integrations and 1Path cultures reinforces a shared dedication to service, innovation, and continuous improvement, creating what Stratos refers to as an “Ideal Path for everyone”—a future where team members, clients, and partners alike benefit from a dynamic and collaborative environment.Through this partnership, Ideal Integrations is well-positioned to provide customized solutions that drive measurable outcomes, enhance security, and support long-term client success.About Ideal IntegrationsFounded in 2003 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ideal Integrations is a leading managed services provider specializing in IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions. Ideal Integrations is dedicated to delivering client-centered solutions that empower businesses to thrive through innovative technology, reliable service, and robust security. With a strong commitment to operational excellence and continuous innovation, Ideal Integrations sets industry standards in client service and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.idealintegrations.net About 1Path1Path is a trusted managed services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, known for delivering comprehensive IT support, cybersecurity, and cloud services. With a focus on client-centered solutions and a commitment to best-in-class service, 1Path empowers businesses to navigate today’s complex IT landscape with confidence. Through a blend of reliable service, scalability, and dedicated client support, 1Path continues to be a leading technology partner for companies across various industries. For more information, visit www.1path.com About FrontenacFrontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com

