Europe Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market Expected to Reach $0.67 Bn | Ditton, Hengjiu, KMC, Regal Rexnord, Sugiyama

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europe Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market: Growth Analysis and Forecast (2022–2031)A recent report by Allied Market Research titled “Europe Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market by Standard, Type, Application, and End-User Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031” reveals key insights into the growth and dynamics of the Europe industrial roller chain drives market. The market, valued at $0.50 billion in 2021, is expected to reach $0.67 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47374 Market OverviewIndustrial roller chain drives are essential mechanical power transmission systems extensively used in industrial machinery and conveyor systems. Known for their affordability and ease of installation, these systems are critical in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and material handling.The market is segmented based on:Standard: British Standard Chain (BS), American National Standards Institute Chain (ANSI), and others.Type: Single-strand chain, double pitch chain, multi-strand chain, and others, with single-strand chains holding the largest share in 2021 due to their cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and easy repairability.Application: Power transmission and conveyor systems.End-User Industry: Manufacturing, mining, and others.Drivers and RestraintsThe market is primarily driven by the expansion of the manufacturing, mining, and material handling sectors. Increased demand for manufactured products, fueled by rising disposable incomes, further bolsters growth. However, vibration issues at high speeds present a notable limitation. Despite these challenges, innovations such as higher wear resistance and lubricant-free operations in industrial roller chains provide significant growth opportunities.The mining sector is expected to witness rapid growth due to the rising demand for materials and products, driven by economic development across Europe. Additionally, government initiatives promoting small-scale industries, coupled with advancements in manufacturing technologies in countries like Poland and Hungary, are anticipated to support market expansion.Regional HighlightsGermany led the market in revenue generation in 2021, followed by the UK and France. Poland, however, is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to robust developments in its manufacturing sector.Industrial roller chains have also found applications in food processing and paper & pulp industries due to their advanced features, such as enhanced durability and low maintenance. Companies like Tsubakimoto Europe B.V. are at the forefront, offering innovative products like lube-free roller chains to meet these evolving demands.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the industrial roller chain drives market, particularly in countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UK. The shutdown of manufacturing facilities, shortages of manpower, and supply chain disruptions negatively impacted market growth. However, with the widespread administration of vaccines and the easing of restrictions, the industry has shown signs of recovery. Key players have resumed operations, adapting to the post-pandemic environment.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47374 Key PlayersMajor companies profiled in the report include:Diamond Chain Company Inc.Ditton Driving Chain FactoryFordertechnik Kenizler GmbHHangzhou Donghua Chain Groups Co., Ltd.IWIS Antriebssysteme GmbH & Co. KGKMCRegal Rexnord CorporationRenold plcSugiyama Chain Co., Ltd.Tsubakimoto Chain Co.Wippermann Jr. GmbHThese players are adopting strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and geographic expansion to maintain competitive advantage.Key FindingsSingle-strand chains dominated the market in 2021 and are expected to remain prominent due to their affordability and efficiency.Power transmission applications generated the highest revenue in 2021.The manufacturing sector led in terms of revenue contribution among end-users.LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

