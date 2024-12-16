Donepezil Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 1.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Donepezil Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, rise in R&D activities, and increase in government initiatives are the major factors that drive the global market growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Donepezil Market by Dosage Strength (5mg, 10mg and 23mg), Route of Administeration (Oral and Transdermal), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the donepezil market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324410 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, rise in R&D activities, and increase in government initiatives are the major factors that drive the growth of the Donepezil market. However, side effects associated with Donepezil may restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global Donepezil market.Report coverage & detailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$0.9 billionMarket Size in 2033$1.1 billionCAGR1.9%No. of Pages in Report230Segments CoveredDosage Strength, Route of Administeration, Distribution Channel, and Region.DriversIncreasing prevalence of alzheimer’s diseaseRise in R&D activitiesIncrease in government initativesOpportunityGrowth opportunities in emerging marketsRestraintSide effects associated with DonepezilSegment HighlightsRise in adoption of various Donepezil dosage formsBy dosage strength, the 5 mg segment is driven by its common use in managing mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. This lower dosage is often preferred for initial treatment or for patients with lower tolerability, providing a balance between efficacy and side effects. As healthcare providers frequently prescribe Donepezil 5 mg to tailor treatment plans, its segment sees significant demand. This trend supports its growth and emphasizes its role in personalized Alzheimer’s care.Rise in adoption of oral Donepezil formulationsBy route of administration, the oral segment plays an important role in the market. This is attributed to its convenience and ease of use. Oral forms, including tablets and disintegrating tablets, are preferred by both patients and healthcare providers for their non-invasive nature and straightforward administration. This method supports patient compliance and allows for flexible dosing, contributing to its dominance in the market. The simplicity and effectiveness of oral Donepezil formulations enhance their widespread adoption thereby supports the segment growth.Rise in demand for Donepezil in drug stores and retail pharmaciesBy distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held a substantial portion of the Donepezil market share, primarily driven by their widespread accessibility and convenience for patients. These pharmacies often offer personalized services, ensuring patient adherence to medication regimes. In addition, retail pharmacies provide easier access to prescriptions and refills, especially for the elderly population thereby supports the segment growth.Regional OutlookNorth America is poised to maintain its leadership in the Donepezil market owing to rise in prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant R&D investments. In addition, benefits from strong government support and policies for Alzheimer’s treatment, increasing public awareness, and high healthcare expenditure propels the market growth. Moreover, the presence of key pharmaceutical companies and the availability of advanced drug delivery technologies further solidify North America's dominant position in the Donepezil market.PlayersEisai Co., Ltd.AlteusCorium, LLC.DD Pharmaceuticals Pvt LtdIntas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.Sun PharmaceuticalJiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.CiplaAlkemThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Donepezil market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval, acquisition, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Developments in Donepezil IndustryIn August 2023, Corium, LLC a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development and commercialization of novel neuroscience therapies, and Lotus Pharmaceutical a multinational pharmaceutical company, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement for ADLARITY (donepezil transdermal system), an innovative Alzheimer’s dementia treatment, in ten markets across Asia.In October 2022, Corium, LLC and Gurnet Point Capital a private investment firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences sectors announced the acquisition of their manufacturing business and a $100 million equity investment by Webster Equity Partners a healthcare-focused private equity firm that focuses on applying its expertise in the health care services sector to drive sustainability and long term value. The manufacturing business, named Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc., transacted with an investment by Webster for more than $400 million in value.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324410

