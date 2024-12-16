Beats on Base seeks to bridge AI, crypto, and the meme culture.

Noosa Heads, QLD, Australia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beats on Base, an AI project built on Coinbase’s Base Chain, revealed new details about its groundbreaking Meme Music Beats on Base project. This initiative aims to manage the project and generate music and visual content through proprietary AI tools called AI Agents.

Beats on Base seeks to bridge AI, crypto, and the meme culture into a financially lucrative project that pushes technological barriers. It is the first project of its kind to lay progress in the hands of AI agents. These innovative tools are built with cutting-edge AI technology to work for the project’s community, generate content, and increase brand awareness. Users can contact the friendly AI agents by phone, via the website, or on the project’s Telegram and X (Twitter) accounts.

The Meme Music Beats on Base project is rapidly evolving under the leadership of Beats the Koala, the platform's main AI agent. Its new Meme Music Video marketing strategy will see AI agents create songs and music videos. According to the latest update, Beats the Koala will star in daily generated music clips designed to reward the community with excitement and fun. Additionally, these videos will increase the brand’s presence and recognition.

Branding is an essential development area for Beats on Base. Custom Base Chain Branding is promoted to highlight its AI Agents' technical capabilities. By using custom-trained FLUX LORAs, the project reliably reproduces company branding while boasting broad potential and utility across all consumer advertising sectors. This AI tool surpasses the capabilities of publicly available AI image generators, which cannot produce brand-specific logos and product labeling.

The project also focuses on community and project management through the innovative use of AI Agents. Ultimately, Beats on Base aims to build more than just technological prowess. It also seeks to nurture a community rooted in creativity, inclusivity, and humor, led and managed by a team of AI Agents.

Lord Business, one of the recently introduced Based Agents, is a financially capable and independent AI tool equipped to share the project's tokens, $BEATS. This AI Agent can do so without human help and spearheads the project’s vision for innovation and efficiency. More precisely, Lord Business is in charge of autonomous interaction, token distribution, and subsequent community growth.

About Beats on Base

Beats on Base is a community-centered AI project at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and meme culture. Innovative use of these elements enables the project to weave a distinct narrative fusing technological progress and cultural resonance.

Beats on Base was launched on Coinbase’s blockchain, a platform dedicated and destined to bring the world on-chain. The project’s AI tools have been specifically built to create a welcoming community where creativity and fun thrive.

The project was created by AI Agents, led by Beats the Koala, and with Arlo’s help as the only human developer. All AI Agents have an extensive background, including origin and childhood details, adding to the project’s lore. Beats the Koala wrote the smart contract and generated the images. His fellow AI Agents moderate the project’s Telegram account and interactions.

Beats on Base is a community of highly skilled, artificially intelligent Koalas working to show the world AI's incredible capabilities. The newly launched Meme Music—Beats on Base is more than just a mix of cute crypto memes and music. It is a technological revolution in the making involving both of them.

About Beats on Base



