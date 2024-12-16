Webuy Advances to Next Phase of NVIDIA’s AI Accelerator Program

Singapore, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asian community e-commerce innovator, is excited to announce its advancement to the next phase of NVIDIA’s AI Accelerator Program. This milestone reflects Webuy’s commitment to leveraging advanced AI technologies to enhance its offerings and deliver exceptional value to its customers.



The NVIDIA AI Accelerator Program, supported by Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB), Tribe (a leading blockchain accelerator in Asia), and the Digital Industry Singapore (DISG, a joint office of EDB, Enterprise Singapore, and IMDA) provides startups and businesses with access to NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art computing resources and technical expertise. Participation in this program underscores Webuy’s vision of driving innovation through technology to reshape the e-commerce and travel industries.

Webuy’s Vision for AI-Driven Growth

Webuy has been at the forefront of integrating AI to revolutionize community commerce. Its key AI features include:• AI Travel Consultant: Offering personalized travel itineraries and group travel planning tailored to users’ needs.

• Predictive Demand Analytics: Anticipating customer needs to optimize inventory and reduce operational waste.

• Social Interaction AI: Enhancing community engagement by enabling group discussions and decision-making for shopping and travel planning. The AI facilitates this by analyzing group preferences, suggesting optimal products or travel packages, and providing real-time voting and feedback mechanisms to help users reach a consensus-based decision quickly and efficiently.

Advancing within NVIDIA’s program will further support Webuy’s goal to refine these features and drive operational efficiency and customer engagement.



A Milestone for Innovation

“We are thrilled to advance to the next stage of NVIDIA’s AI Accelerator Program,” said Vincent Xue Bin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Webuy Global Ltd. “This achievement reflects our dedication to integrating AI-driven solutions into our platform to create unparalleled customer experiences. We look forward to exploring new possibilities with NVIDIA’s support.”

Participation in the accelerator program aligns with Webuy’s strategy to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia and beyond, offering innovative solutions tailored to evolving market needs.

About Webuy Global Ltd

Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY) is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company aimed at becoming the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia. The Company's unique 'group buy' model is designed to deliver exceptional value by streamlining the traditional supply chain and fostering a community-driven shopping experience. Webuy is committed to improving the lives of millions of families in Southeast Asia with high-quality, affordable products and services. For more information, visit http://webuy.global.

