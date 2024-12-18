Global Application Testing Services Market Set For 12.6% Growth, Reaching $72.72 Billion By 2028

Application Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The application testing services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $72.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Application Testing Services Global Market Report 2024 reveals an accelerating trend of significant growth in the industry, particularly in the era of digital transformation. Fueled by factors such as quality assurance QA demands, complexity of software applications, the rise of Agile and DevOps practices, and regulatory compliance requirements, the market size has rapidly grown and is expected to propel from $41.04 billion in 2023 to $45.21 billion in 2024. Additionally, unique practices such as shift-left testing and continuous testing in DevOps pipelines contribute to future growth predictions indicating a notable market size of $72.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

What is driving growth and propelling the application testing services market forward? The leading catalyst is the wave of digital transformation engulfing businesses around the globe. As companies strive to integrate digital technology into every facet of their organization, application testing services are poised to benefit. These digital transformations are lowering manual efforts required in application testing, providing faster feedback, and minimizing the time to release the products and services into the market. As a demonstration of this ripple effect, the National Retail Association noted that as of November 2023, 11% of businesses had fully embraced digital strategies.

That aside, what major trends can we expect to impact the market size? The forecast period is set to witness advancements including shift-left testing practices, continuous testing in DevOps pipelines, microservices and containerization, and security testing in DevSecOps. Equally important is the stride being made in test automation and AI, shift-right testing, performance engineering, and mobile application testing.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7842&type=smp

The story of the application testing services market is not complete without mentioning the giants shaping its landscape. Leading corporations including Amazon Web Services Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and Accenture plc are among the entities stirring up the market's waves. Equally dynamic are the contributions of International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, BT Group plc, Capgemini SE, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. Additionally, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology Company, Atos SE, Wipro Limited, and Tech Mahindra Limited also form part of the key industry players transforming the application testing services market.

Keeping in view the evolving landscape of the market, strategic partnerships have begun to gain popularity. For instance, BT Group plc, a UK-based telecom company, partnered with MTN Group Limited, a South African telecom company in May 2022. Together, they aim to provide managed connectivity, cloud security, and voice services to MTN Business clients.

Understanding the segmentation of this market provides insight into the diverse and dynamic forces shaping its future. The report segments the market into:

1 Testing Type: This includes Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Performance Testing, Compatibility Testing, Security Testing, Compliance Testing, Automation Testing, and Other Testing Types.

2 Organization Size: Segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises.

3 Service Type: This is broken down into Professional Services, Managed Services.

4 Delivery Model: This includes Onshore, Offshore, Nearshore, Onsite.

5 Verticals: This includes Telecom and IT, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Logistics and Transportation, along with other verticals.

In the regional analysis, the report covers continents including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Notably, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the application testing services market in 2023.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/application-testing-services-global-market-report

