Alcohol Dehydrogenase Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in alcohol consumption, expansion of biocatalysis applications, and rise in need for diagnostic applications are the major factors which drive the global alcohol dehydrogenase market growth.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Alcohol Dehydrogenase Market by Type (Medium-chain Enzymes and Short-chain Enzymes), and Application (Alcohol Concentration Detection, Disease Diagnosis and Catalyst): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the alcohol dehydrogenase market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in alcohol consumption and surge in R&D initiatives are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, high production cost of the alcohol dehydrogenase hinders market growth. Moreover, growing focus on advancements of enzymes engineering offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global alcohol dehydrogenase market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033

Base Year

2023

Market Size in 2023

$0.6 billion

Market Size in 2033

$1.1 billion

CAGR

6.6%

No. of Pages in Report

216

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Increasing alcohol consumption

Expansion of biocatalysis applications

Rising need for diagnostic applications

Opportunities

Advancements in enzyme engineering

Restraints

High production cost of alcohol dehydrogenase

Segment Highlights

The medium-chain enzyme held a major portion of the market in 2023.

By type, the medium-chain segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the fact that alcohol dehydrogenase enzymes catalyze the oxidation of medium-chain alcohols to aldehydes. They play a crucial role in metabolic processes, including the breakdown of fatty acids and the detoxification of alcohols, essential for various physiological and industrial applications.

The alcohol concentration detection segment held a major portion of the market in 2023.

By application, the alcohol concentration detection segment held a major portion of the market in 2023. Alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) is used in alcohol concentration detection by catalyzing the oxidation of ethanol to acetaldehyde. This reaction produces measurable byproducts, such as NADH, whose concentration correlates with the alcohol level. This enzymatic method is widely employed in breathalyzers and laboratory assays for accurate and rapid alcohol quantification.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America dominated the market in 2023. The Alcohol Dehydrogenase market has witnessed robust growth in North America and Europe, driven by advanced pharmaceutical industries and biotechnology research. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, show increasing demand due to expanding healthcare and industrial sectors.

Players

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioVision Inc.

Creative Enzymes

MP Biomedicals

Randox Laboratories

Sekisui Diagnostics

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global alcohol dehydrogenase market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

You just read:

