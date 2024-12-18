Global Anesthesia Machines Market Set For 10.1% Growth, Reaching $34.2 Billion By 2028

Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The anesthesia machines market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $34.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

As the globe faces increasing morbidity from chronic illnesses like cataracts, nervous disorders, muscle repair, oral problems, and abdominal issues, surgeries are becoming an essential component of treatment strategies. Because anesthetic machines are crucial to ensure patients do not feel pain during surgeries, the machines' market is similarly growing. The anesthesia machines market is projected to increase from $20.94 billion in 2023 to $23.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%.

How Is The Anesthesia Machines Market Expected To Grow?

The anesthesia machines market is set to witness impressive growth in the upcoming years. It's projected to surge to $34.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%. The robust growth during the forecast period is propelled by multiple factors including the growing demand for portable and compact systems, focus on eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, expansion in telemedicine and remote monitoring integration, advancements in anesthetic drug delivery systems, and the global market expansion.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Anesthesia Machines Market?

Surgeries are a primary driver for the anesthesia machines market. Given their importance in making surgeries painless, the rise in the number of surgical procedures is increasing demand for these machines. Simultaneously, chronic diseases demanding surgical intervention are on the rise, further fueling the growth of this market. The British Journal of Anaesthesia reported an annual average of 7.9 million procedures, 5.1 million, and 1.5 million procedures performed in UK hospitals alone.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anesthesia Machines Market?

Noteworthy companies operating in the anesthesia machines market include General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Datex-Ohmeda Inc., and Covidien plc. Others include B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA, Teleflex Incorporated, Getinge Group, and Smiths Medical Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Anesthesia Machines Market?

Advancements in technology have brought forward a new trend in the anesthesia machines market. There is an increasing use of computer-controlled anesthesia machines. These devices not only reduce the patient's pain during surgical procedures but also come equipped with features like alarm systems in case of an emergency or backup requirement.

How Is The Anesthesia Machines Market Segmented?

The anesthesia machines market is segmented by product into Mobile Anesthesia Machines and Standalone Anesthesia Machines. By types, the market is divided into Continuous Anaesthesia Machines, Intermittent Anaesthesia Machines, and Other Types. The end-users of this market fall into categories like Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Anesthesia Machines Market?

As of 2023, North America was the largest region in the anesthesia machines market. Western Europe stood as the second-largest region in the global anesthesia machines market. The regions featured in this market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

