Digital Commerce Market Size is Predicted to Attain $17.53 Trillion by 2030

Digital Commerce Market

Growing penetration of the Internet and smart phones, increasing usage of social media and social commerce

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital commerce market size was valued at $ 4.21 Trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 17.53 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030. The 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends. Growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, increasing usage of social media and social commerce, advancement of multiple payment modes drive the growth of the global digital commerce market. On the other hand, online frauds and several cyber security issues restrain the growth to some extent. However, digital commerce automation and the expansion of cross-border e-commerce are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 322 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14464 By business type, the business to business segment dominated the global digital commerce market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of digital commerce software which is anticipated to integrate with existing software and inventories management solution and provide insightful information. However, the business to consumer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of digital commerce and e commerce solution in consumers, as it provides cost-effective and efficient mode of shopping for retail customers.By browsing medium, the mobile/table segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.The global digital commerce market is analyzed across components , browsing methods, payment modes, business types, industry vertical, and region.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-commerce-market/purchase-options Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination toward mobile &tablets digital commerce software, and rise in need for improved e commerce visibility majorly contribute toward the growth of the market. The growth in use of smart phone with high speed internet has also increased the adoption of e commerce market globally.Governments and businesses have implemented work from home or are shifting work to employees in less affected areas to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. However, the situation has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and virtualization to control costs while improving customer experience. Moreover, a surge in demand for online shopping has been witnessed, which has led to the need for food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics companies to invest more in automation of supply chains.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14464 For instance, as per the different studies in 2020, around 28% increase in online purchases across the globe was observed, which is mainly driven by the pandemic. In addition, around 60% increase in the trend of buying online and pick up service from the store was witnessed. As the COVID-19 pandemic drove consumers to spend more money online, the surge in e-commerce has reduced shipping difficulties for retailers and consumers. Many companies have invested in digital commerce solutions during the pandemic. For instance, in July 2021, Amazon partnered with Big Commerce to ease fulfillment for merchants. This move integrated open SaaS e-commerce platform Big Commerce with Amazon's Multi-Channel Fulfillment to streamline sellers' online order fulfillment. Such investments drive the growth of the digital commerce market.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than two-fifts of the global digital commerce market. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report Europe and LAMEA.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14464 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐉𝐃.𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐎𝐭𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨,𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧.𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐲,𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐭,𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐟𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐞𝐁𝐚𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:digital map market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-map-market-to-reach--89-1-billion-by-2032-at-15-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301854058.html 5G IoT Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-iot-market-A12815 digital signature market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-signature-market-to-reach-61-91-bn-globally-by-2030-at-33-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301457061.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.