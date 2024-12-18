Aluminum Curtain Wall Market in 2024: Skylines Mitrex's Solar Brick A Breakthrough In Aluminum Curtain Wall Technology

Aluminum Curtain Wall Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $62.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%

The aluminum curtain wall market is set to witness significant growth over the next few years, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5% projected from 2023 to 2024. This expansion follows a period of strong growth in recent years, with the market size forecasted to rise from $40.63 billion in 2023 to $44.51 billion in 2024. Factors driving this growth include urbanization, modern and aesthetically pleasing designs preference, energy efficiency regulations, the rise in industrial and commercial construction projects, and continuous investment in large-scale infrastructure projects.

How will the aluminum curtain wall market evolve in the future? The aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $62.36 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. Developments such as the increased adoption of intelligent buildings, resilient building design, renewable energy integration, global connectivity, and digitalization are expected to be key drivers in the forecast period. At the same time, major trends, including biophilic design, 3D printing technology, flexible workspace designs, zero net energy buildings, and prefabrication and modular construction, are anticipated to shape the market's trajectory.

An increase in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market going forward. Construction refers to a building's floor area being dedicated to habitation and being recognized as a complete entity. Aluminum curtain walls are used in commercial buildings and high-rise structures to enhance their thermal and solar management effectiveness in challenging climates. For instance, according to the report Global Construction 2030, published by Oxford Economics, a UK-based leader in global economic forecasting and econometric analysis, the volume of construction output is expected to grow by 85% by 2030. Thus, the increasing residential construction activity is a fundamental driver of the aluminum curtain wall market growth.

Who are the key players in the aluminum curtain wall market? Key businesses operating in the aluminum curtain wall market include Arconic Corporation, Josef Gartner GmbH, Umicore Building Products USA Inc., Schüco International, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Kawneer Company Inc., Permasteelisa North America Corp., Sapa Building Systems Ltd., Alumil S.A., Reynaers Aluminium Ltd., GUTMANN AG, Harmon Inc., HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG, YKK AP America Inc., EFCO Corporation, Curtain Wall Design & Consulting Inc., Alumicor Limited, Linetec Services LLC, HansenGroup Limited, National Enclosure Company LLC, Goldray Industries Ltd., CMI Architectural Products, Inc., and many others.

What emerging trends are sweeping through the aluminum curtain wall industry? One of the exciting trends gaining traction in the aluminum curtain wall market is product innovation. Construction sector companies are focused on developing new solutions for aluminum walls to solidify their standing in the market. For example, in March 2022, Mitrex, a solar technology manufacturer based in Canada, launched the solar brick – a brick-like surface with integrated solar panels that can be used for solar brick façades. These panels, made from solid aluminum sheets backed by an aluminum honeycomb, offer strength and lightweight characteristics.

The aluminum curtain wall market report segments the market by type into Stick-Built, Semi-Unitized, Unitized; by material into Fiberglass And Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, Plastic Foam; by Construction type into Refurbishment and New Construction, and by Application into Commercial and Residential.

Asia Pacific was the dominant region in the aluminum curtain wall market in 2023, owing to rapid urbanization and a booming construction sector. The report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

