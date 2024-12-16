P3 Integrates SPARQ OS with NXP i.MX 95 Applications Processor to Create New Turnkey Infotainment Solution

New hardware+software solution gives OEMs more flexibility, with the ability to roll out infotainment and instrument cluster innovations simultaneously

P3’s SPARQ Android-based framework on NXP’s i.MX 95 series helps OEMs magnify the end user experience and revenue streams, while reducing development time and costs for Tier 1’s and system integrators” — Dan Loop, VP and General Manager, Automotive Edge Processors at NXP

STUTTGART, GERMANY, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 digital services , leading provider of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, announces that its groundbreaking SPARQ OS platform is now pre-integrated for the upcoming i.MX 95 applications processors from NXPSemiconductors.The new hardware+software solution gives OEMs even more flexibility and technology choice for their next-generation cockpit infotainment service offerings, with the ability to roll out infotainment and instrument cluster innovations simultaneously.The i.MX 95 family is one of NXP’s latest architectures and is designed for applications such as infotainment and safety cluster and aims to provide ultra-efficient performance and scalability. It features a new generation of graphics processors for enhanced 3D and 2D graphics performance, with a wide array of complementary advanced features.NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor offers improved multimedia capabilities with support for the latest video standards and higher resolution displays. Enhanced support for AI and machine learning applications are provided by the dedicated NXP eIQNeutron NPU hardware accelerator. These powerful processing capabilities make the new pre-integrated solution an ideal technology foundation for automakers to create advanced infotainment offerings that meet the growing expectations of consumers, both today and tomorrow.SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly expanding IVI solution created by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s digital cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.“NXP has a long history delivering Android solutions to the automotive market, which have a high level of acceptance among global OEMs. P3’s SPARQ Android-based application framework on NXP’s i.MX 95 series helps OEMs magnify the end user experience and software revenue streams, while reducing the development time and costs for Tier 1’s and system integrators,” said Dan Loop, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Edge Processors at NXP.This new integration broadens the relationship between P3 and NXP. In September 2023 P3 announced integration of SPARQ OS with NXP’s widely deployed i.MX 8QuadMax applications processor. Both pre-integrated solutions empower OEMs to accelerate market launches for new products, while realizing significant operational and cost benefits.It is also a key milestone in the companies’ aim to create a complete turnkey solution for infotainment and cluster domain pre-integrated on the NXP i.MX 95 EVK [Evaluation Kit]. The resulting solution will enable a common hardware platform to power two in-vehicle screens, running two different operating systems – RTOS and Android Automotive – yielding streamlined deployment and resource economies.“We’re excited to build further on our partnership with NXP and to provide the automotive industry with yet another powerful pre-integrated infotainment technology platform,” comments Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.Mailat added, “Together with NXP, we’re helping more car OEMs to rapidly deploy advanced Android Automotive powered infotainment solutions that yield cost and operational efficiencies, meanwhile consumers gain the opportunity to enjoy transformative IVI experiences with SPARQ OS at the heart.”About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.

