Caprolactam Market estimated to reach US$8,736.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.06%

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the caprolactam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$8,736.9 million in 2030.Caprolactam or CPL is a type of organic chemical compound, that is majorly used in the textile industry for manufacturing Nylon 6 polyamide, or other types of synthetic fibers . Caprolactam offers its utilization across multiple industries, which include automotives, film & coatings, industrial, consumer goods, and electronics & electricals. Caprolactam is used for the production of polycaprolactam, which is majorly used for the production of synthetic fiber. The polycaprolactam compound is used for the production of pipes, insulating materials, and bearings among many others. The increasing global construction output of the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the global caprolactam market during the forecasted timeline.The growing demand for the automotive and textile sectors is expected to push the growth of the caprolactam market during the forecasted timeline. Similarly, the increasing growth of caprolactam in the global market is expected to boost investment in innovations and research & developments in the caprolactam market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/caprolactam-market The caprolactam market, under the end-product segment, is divided into nylon 6 resin, nylon 6 fiber, and others. In the global caprolactam market, the Nylon 6 Resin is expected to witness significant growth in the end-products segment. The Nylon 6 is a form of high tensile strength, and it also offers enhanced resistance to impacts. Nylon 6 resin offers its application across multiple industries, which include automotives, textiles, and consumer goods. The Nylon 6 Resin is a form of semi-crystalline thermoplastic, which offers easy molding and extrusion application.Under the application segment, the caprolactam market is categorized into textile yarn, industrial yarn, engineering plastics, and others. The textile yarn category in the application segment of the caprolactam market is expected to propel during the forecasted timeline. In the textile yarn sector, caprolactam is used for manufacturing nylon tire cords, filament yarn, and various types of engineering plastics.The caprolactam market, under the end-user segment, is divided into automotive, film & coatings, industrial, electronics & electrical, consumer goods, textile & carpet, and others. In the end-user segment, the automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth during the expected timeline. The caprolactam fiber helps in manufacturing various key automotive components, which include automotive tire cords and engineering plastics. The increasing global demand for the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the caprolactam market during the forecasted timeline.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the caprolactam market. The Asia Pacific region is among the leading producers of chemicals in the global market. The increasing demand and investment in the global textile sector are among the major factors propelling the growth of the caprolactam market. The Asia Pacific region is also among the leading producers of textiles, especially in countries like India and Bangladesh, which are considered to be the textile manufacturing hub of the globe.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the caprolactam market that have been covered are Fibrant, BASF SE, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, UBE Corporation, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., AdvanSix, Domo Chemicals, Lanxess, TORAY Industries Inc., and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC).The market analytics report segments the global caprolactam market as follows:• By End-Product:o Nylon 6 Resino Nylon 6 Fibreo Others• By Application:o Textile Yarno Industrial Yarno Engineering Plasticso Others• By End-User:o Automotiveo Film & Coatingso Industrialo Electronics & Electricalo Consumer Goodso Textile & Carpeto Others• By Geography:o North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Fibrant• BASF SE• China Petrochemical Development Corporation• UBE Corporation• Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.• AdvanSix• Domo Chemicals• Lanxess• TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.• Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)Explore More Reports:• Glyphosate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/glyphosate-market • Flocculants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flocculants-market • Ferrocene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ferrocene-market

