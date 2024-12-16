Bakery Goods Manufacturing Market: Forecast to Reach $517.85 Billion by 2034

Increasing Popularity of Quick and Ready-to-Eat Food Options Driving Up the Need for Bakery Goods Manufacturing: Fact.MR Report

According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the worldwide bakery goods manufacturing market is analyzed to reach a valuation of US$ 403.35 billion in 2024 and is further projected to increase at a 2.5% CAGR throughout the projection period (2024 to 2034). The growing desire for quick and simple food options, especially for busy c¬ustomers who want quick and simple solutions when choosing meals, is one of the key factors driving the market expansion for bakery goods manufacturing.Packaged bakery goods, including grab-and-go pastries, ready-made bread, pre-packaged desserts, and others are satisfying this need for convenience by giving consumers delicious, ready-to-eat options that need minimal preparation. Thereby, manufacturers are focusing on developing baked goods that are easier to fit into busy lives by being more portable and shelf-stable. This trend is also driving market expansion as companies are innovating to offer a variety of high-quality and handy products that are appealing to customers who are always on the go.Throughout the assessment period, the North American region is forecasted to hold a leading position. The market is expanding in the region, particularly in the United States, due to rising consumer demand for convenient and fast-to-eat foods. With its diverse regional specialties and rich history of baking, the Western European market is providing lucrative opportunities. With its diverse regional specialties and rich history of baking, the Western European market is providing lucrative opportunities.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyTurnover of the global market for bakery goods manufacturing is projected to reach US$ 517.85 billion by 2034-end.The North American region is estimated to register revenue worth US$ 79.43 billion in 2024.The market in East Asia is evaluated to expand at a 3.1% CAGR through 2034.The market in China is forecasted to touch a value of US$ 28.26 billion by the end of 2034The market in the United States is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2024 to 2034. Based on product and service, the fresh and frozen bread & rolls segment is analyzed to reach US$ 297.34 billion by 2034.The market in Japan is approximated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2034.“To provide a variety of products, such as low-sugar, organic, gluten-free, and others, prominent bakery goods manufacturing companies are focusing on expanding their product lines,” says a Fact.MR analystFresh and Frozen Bread & Rolls Gaining Popularity among More ConsumersThe growing consumer preference for convenience and quality is driving up demand for both fresh and frozen bread & rolls. While frozen options offer a longer shelf life without compromising flavor or texture, fresh bread & rolls meet consumer demand for goods that feel handmade and artisanal.The growing number of quick-service restaurants and café culture is driving up demand for freshly prepared and consistently high-quality bread products. Customers who wish to reduce waste are finding frozen bread appealing because it is used whenever needed at home. Businesses are innovating to offer a variety of high-quality, handy products that appeal to customers who are always on the go.Country-wise InsightsOver the course of the forecast period, the North American area is expected to maintain its dominant position with a sizeable worldwide market share for the production of bakery goods. The market is expanding throughout the area, particularly in the US, as a result of rising consumer demand for convenient and fast-to-eat foods.With its many regional specialties and rich history of baking, the Western European market is likewise displaying strong emotions. The demand for bakery products, especially premium bread and pastries, is rising steadily as a result.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:High Demand for Bakery Products during Celebrations and Social EventsBakery products have a unique position in Japanese culture and are frequently consumed during social gatherings, festivals, and celebrations. Bread and pastries are commonly consumed during family gatherings, holidays, and community events because they symbolize sharing and togetherness.A blend of culinary innovation and cultural heritage may be seen in traditional Japanese baked treats like "melon pan" (sweet bread with a cookie crust) and "anpan" (sweet bean paste-filled bread). As individuals seek out unique treats that enhance their social connections in addition to basic needs, there is a consistent demand for bakery items as a result of this cultural respect.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Frozen Bakery Products Market By the end of 2033, the global market for frozen bakery goods is expected to be valued at US$58.55 billion, up from US$31.78 billion in 2023. According to a thorough analysis by market research and competitive intelligence company Fact.MR, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2023 and 2033. 