16 The Moment by Hosein Ebrahimzade Wins Iron A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

16 The Moment

Innovative Residential Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Hosein Ebrahimzade as a winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for the exceptional work "16 The Moment". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.The "16 The Moment" design holds significant relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. By aligning with and advancing industry standards and practices, this residential design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in its approach to modern living spaces.What sets "16 The Moment" apart is its unique evolution into an apartment republic, catering to diverse client preferences while navigating design challenges. The project masterfully incorporates a 300-square-meter residential unit for parents, four 150-square-meter units for children, and a potential surplus in the construction license for a 510-square-meter land, all while ensuring proper separation of two-unit floors and reconstructing a common front space for the elevator without compromising individual floors.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Hosein Ebrahimzade and the design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires further exploration and advancement in the field of residential architecture, fostering the development of designs that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and the evolving needs of modern living.Team Members16 The Moment was designed by a talented team led by Hosein Ebrahimzade, with contributions from Mozhgan Afshar, Amene Akbari, Ayoob Abootorabi, Elmira Khani, and Hedie Tadayon. The executive team consisted of Mohammad Ebrahimzade, Mozhgan Afshar, and Amene Akbari.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hosein EbrahimzadeHosein Ebrahimzade is an accomplished architect and poet from Iran who began his professional journey in 2008 with architectural research in Pagerd magazine. In 2012, he established Pi Architects, where he continued his work as an architect and executive project planner. In 2023, Ebrahimzade founded MAN Office to embark on a new approach as an architect and poet, drawing inspiration from the haiku of Japanese poet Goichi Imase.About MAN OfficeMAN Office was founded by Hossein Ebrahimzade in 2023 as a new venture to combine his architectural expertise with his poetic sensibilities. The name "MAN Office" is derived from Ebrahimzade's reflection on a haiku by Japanese poet Goichi Imase, which speaks of splitting snow, splitting stone, and a standing cherry tree. This fusion of architecture and poetry forms the foundation of MAN Office's unique approach to design.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity, satisfying the needs of users and contributing to a better world.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed competition that recognizes exceptional architectural designs from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields. The A' Design Award is an international, juried competition organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 16th year. Its ultimate aim is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesignawards.com

