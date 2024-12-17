Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Set For 9.8% Growth, Reaching $12.15 Billion By 2028

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The aerospace fasteners market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What does the future hold for the Aerospace Fasteners Market?

The aerospace fasteners market has witnessed profound growth in recent years and this upward trajectory is set to continue. Having a market size of $7.51 billion in 2023, it is projected to rise to $8.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. This growth during the historic period can be associated with multiple factors including aerospace industry growth, military modernization programs, globalization of aerospace supply chains, increase in commercial aircraft orders, and adherence to stringent safety and quality standards.

For a more comprehensive understanding, request a sample: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5756&type=smp

What Factors Will Drive the Aerospace Fasteners Market?

The global air travel industry has witnessed considerable escalation as the standard of living and disposable incomes of individuals have improved over a period. For instance, passenger traffic and freight volume are expected to double by 2035 as per the International Civil Aviation Organization. This increased demand for air travel has driven aircraft manufacturing, thus propelling the growth of the aerospace fasteners market. Consequently, the market size is anticipated to experience strong growth, reaching $12.15 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 9.8%. Additional factors contributing to growth during the forecast period include rising air passenger traffic, the advent of next-generation aircraft, emerging markets for air travel, space exploration programs, and sustainable aviation initiatives.

To know more about the full report, visit: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-fasteners-global-market-report

What Roles Do Industry Leaders Play in the Aerospace Fasteners Market?

Multiple established companies have a hand in shaping the aerospace fasteners market. Major players include the Boeing Company, Wurth Group, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Allegis Corp., and Alcoa Corp. Others making significant contributions are Arconic Inc., TFI Aerospace Corporation, Precision Castparts Corp., Collison-Goll Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., B/E Aerospace Inc., SPS Technologies Ltd., TriMas Corp., and LISI Aerospace SAS, among others.

Are There any Noteworthy Trends in the Aerospace Fasteners Market?

The aerospace fasteners market has a pool of major trends set to define the forecast period. These include the digitalization in manufacturing, R&D in lightweight materials, integration of smart fastening technologies, use of titanium fasteners, and the application of composite materials. A key trend gaining popularity in this market is the increase in the use of super alloys. These have high mechanical strength, resistance to thermal creep deformation, good surface stability, and resistance to corrosion or oxidation.

How is the Aerospace Fasteners Market Segmented?

The aerospace fasteners market has been divided as follows:

1 By Product: Screws, Nuts and Bolts, Washers, Rivets

2 By Platform: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft

3 By Material: Aluminum, Titanium, Alloy Steel

4 By End-Use: Commercial, Defense

Insight into Regional Trends of the Aerospace Fasteners Market

In 2023, Europe was the largest region in the aerospace fasteners market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aerospace Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-global-market-report

Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-tapes-global-market-report

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-composites-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.