Key Driver In the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market 2024: Rise In Geriatric Population And Unmet Healthcare Fuel Growth

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The acute myeloid leukemia market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The acute myeloid leukemia AML market has been on a growth trajectory in recent years, with the market size forecasted to increase from $2.21 billion in 2023 to $2.39 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. Factors driving the growth during this historic period include an aging population, environmental factors, genetic predisposition, limited treatment options, and medical advancements.

How will the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Fare in Future Years?

Looking ahead, the AML market is posed for further growth. It is expected to reach $3.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in targeted therapies, development of immunotherapies, adoption of precision medicine approaches, increased awareness, and early detection initiatives. Furthermore, the market will likely see some major trends, including emphasis on monitoring minimal residual disease, integration of artificial intelligence in treatment decision support, focus on supportive care and quality of life interventions, increased collaborative research initiatives and clinical trials, and patient advocacy and empowerment programs.

What are the Key Market Drivers for Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

The growth of the AML market cannot be discussed without highlighting its major growth drivers. The market's expansion is expected to be propelled by the increase in the older population base and growing unmet healthcare needs. With AML commonly found in the elderly, the growing geriatric population – defined as people aged 65 and over – with unmet health needs will continue to drive demand. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society USA ACS, in 2022, AML was commonly found in elderly people with an average age of diagnosis being 68. Surprisingly, survival rates for elderly AML patients remained remarkably low. The disease affected approximately 60,650 people in 2022 and resulted in 24,000 deaths.

Who are the Major Players in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market?

The AML market report identifies major companies such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis Genzyme Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Servier Pharmaceuticals, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Genmab AS, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., MEI Pharma Inc., SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neomed Management AS, Oncolyze Inc., TC BioPharm, VERASTEM INC., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Sunshine Lake Pharma, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. These organizations are major stakeholders in the industry and are key to driving innovations.

How is the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Segmented?

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market report categorizes the market based on several parameters:

1 By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Stem Cell Transplant, Targeted Therapy

2 By Chemotherapy: Cytarabine, Anthracycline Drugs, Alkylating Agents, Anti-metabolites, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Hormonal Therapy

3 By Regimen: DC Regimen, AVD Regimen, VCD Regimen

4 By End-User: Hospital, Retails Drug Stores, Ambulatory Care Centers, Clinics

What Are the Regional Insights for the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market?

North America was the largest region in the AML market in 2023. The report covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, allowing for a global perspective of the AML market landscape.

