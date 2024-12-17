In-Depth Analysis Of The Global 5G in Defense Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2033

5G In Defense Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 5G in defense market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.6%” — The Business Research Company

The 5G in defense market size has seen significant growth in recent years and is on course to continue its bullish trend. By 2024, the market is expected to grow to $0.37 billion from $0.22 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 69.1%. Enhanced connectivity, advanced command and control systems, and increased emphasis on network security have been the key drivers for this demand.

What is the projected growth rate and market size for the 5G in defense market?

The 5G in defense market size is anticipated to experience a meteoric rise in the forthcoming years. It is predicted to grow to $3.05 billion in 2028, boasting an impressive CAGR of 69.6%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to a host of factors including deployment of unmanned systems, enhanced battlefield surveillance, secure communication for military personnel, and interoperability with legacy systems. Major trends in the forecast period include enhanced situational awareness through augmented reality, cybersecurity measures for 5G networks, collaboration with private 5G network providers, and 5G-enabled training and simulation.

Which factors are driving the growth of the 5G in defense market?

The 5G in defense market is expected to be propelled by the increasing use of autonomous systems and connected devices. These technologies and hardware are designed for self-operation and interconnected communication and data exchange which bolster defense capabilities via rapid data transmission, real-time decision-making, and synchronized operations, all made possible by 5G networks. For instance, a report published by Ericsson in September 2022 demonstrated that global IoT connections reached 13.2 billion in 2022 and are projected to increase by 18% to 34.7 billion connections by 2028. Therefore, the adoption of autonomous systems and connected devices is expected to drive the growth of the 5G in defense market during the forecast period.

Who are the key industry players in the 5G in defense market?

Major players operating in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, BAE Systems plc, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thales Group Inc., and Leonardo S.p.A., among others. These players continue to shape the field with their innovative solutions.

What are the emerging trends in the 5G in defense market?

Strategic collaborations and partnerships for technology development are emerging trends in the market. For instance, Leonardo, an Italy-based company specializing in aerospace, defense, and security, announced a partnership with O2, a UK-based telecommunications service provider, in February 2021. Together, they aim to explore the use of 5G private networks in the defense and security sector.

How is the 5G in defense market segmented?

The 5G in defense market report segments the industry based on:

1 Communication Infrastructure: Small cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network RAN

2 Core Network Technology: Software-defined Networking SDN, Fog Computing FC, Mobile Edge Computing MEC, Network Functions Virtualization NFV

3 Network Type: Enhanced Mobile Broadband eMBB, Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications URLLC, Massive Machine Type Communications MMTC

4 End Use: Military, Homeland Security

What are the regional insights for the 5G in defense market?

North America was the largest region in the 5G in defense market in 2023. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

