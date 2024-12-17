Key Trend Shaping the 3D Scanning Market in 2024: High-Precision Handheld Scanner Advancing The Market

3D Scanning Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 3D scanning market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

The 3D Scanning Global Market continues to make noteworthy strides, rising from $5.34 billion in 2023 to $5.81 billion in 2024 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. Several key factors attribute to this remarkable ascension, primarily the escalating demand in healthcare, automotive and aerospace applications, entertainment and gaming, along with cultural heritage preservation.

The thriving 3D scanning landscape is set to heat up in the next few years with even more significant economic leaps expected. The market is projected to reach a towering $8.31 billion by 2028, bolstered by a robust CAGR of 9.4%. The crucial drivers powering this upcoming growth are rooted in various aspects such as industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, e-commerce and customization trends, automated inspection and quality assurance, healthcare advancements, and integration with the augmented reality AR.

The rise in demand for virtual reality and augmented reality is anticipated to further ignite the growth of the 3D scanning market. These technologies create digitally rendered 3D environments using advanced computer technology, helping users feel immersed in their surroundings. 3D scanning complements these technologies superbly, bringing real objects and scenes into a virtual world for remote access. The International Data Corporation has reported that global shipments of VR headsets jumped 241.6% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, reinforcing the extensive potential of the 3D scanning market.

Pivotal players in the 3D scanning market landscape embody an impressive array of diverse corporations including Carl Zeiss AG, Konica Minolta Inc., Hexagon AB, Wayland Additive Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Nikon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, Jenoptik AG, 3D Systems Corporation, FARO Technologies Inc., Mimetrik Solutions Limited, Path Robotics Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd., Creaform Inc., and CyberOptics Corporation, among others.

A particularly noteworthy emerging trend within the market pertains to technological advancement. Key companies are channeling their focus into the development of cutting-edge, innovative technologies to strengthen their positioning in the market. A notable example includes the October 2021 launch of iScan3D by API Metrology. This hand-held, metrology-grade 3D scanner expediently generates high-precision measuring and scanning with advanced optics and blue-crossed laser lines.

The 3D scanning market segmentation based on the report unfolds as follows:

1 By Type: Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner

2 By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

3 By Application: Entertainment and Media, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Civil and Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, Other Applications

In 2023, North America led the global 3D scanning market, while Asia-Pacific is tipped to be the region presenting the fastest growth over the forecast period. Other regions meticulously covered are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

