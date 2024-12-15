MONDAY: Governor Newsom to make announcement about new job training and career pathways efforts, opportunities for veterans

SHASTA COUNTY – On Monday in Redding, Governor Gavin Newsom will join leaders to make a major announcement related to expanding career and education opportunities for Californians and veterans. WHEN: Monday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. WHERE: Shasta County, CA LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. **NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP through the Governor’s Office using this registration form no later than 9 a.m., December 16. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

