Tomarket Partners with Aptos Foundation to Launch $TOMA and Build Future Products on Aptos





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomarket, an innovative Telegram mini-app bridging Web2 and Web3, has launched on the Aptos—a secure, scalable and feature-rich Layer-1 blockchain. Combining Tomarket’s large user base with Aptos’s advanced technology, the integration enhances scalability, user experience, and Web3 adoption. It also sets the stage for Tomarket’s upcoming $TOMA token launch, driving further growth and innovation.

Tomarket is a simple yet innovative mini-app on Telegram designed to seamlessly guide users from Web2 to Web3. By combining engaging gameplay with features like earning and trading, Tomarket simplifies blockchain technology for everyday users. Since its launch in July, the platform has experienced rapid growth, with 50 million total users, 6 million daily active users (DAU) and 13 million connected wallets.

Originally built on the TON blockchain, Tomarket’s transition to Aptos reflects its commitment to scalability and creating user-friendly pathways to Web3 adoption. Aptos’s high speed and reliable infrastructure provides the scalability Tomarket needs to support its growing user base while delivering smooth, efficient blockchain experiences. This partnership unlocks new opportunities for both Tomarket and the Aptos ecosystem by introducing millions of active users to Aptos. This integration leverages Tomarket’s proven ability to transition users from Web2 to Web3, delivering significant growth and driving large-scale adoption.

Tomarket has launched on Aptos, offering users a range of gaming experiences aimed at fostering engagement and increasing platform activity. The deployment introduces earning opportunities through FarmingPool rewards and a referral-driven community model. Additionally, Tomarket is preparing to release a multi-chain DEX aggregator designed to enable seamless token trading.

Tomarket is launching its $TOMA token on December 20th, fully integrating onto the Aptos blockchain, which will power Tomarket’s gaming rewards, earning programs, and trading features. This launch positions Tomarket as the largest mini-app in the Aptos ecosystem, unlocking new utility for users and boosting engagement and liquidity. With Aptos’s fast and scalable infrastructure, Tomarket plans to expand its offerings by introducing more games to attract new users and increase daily activity, strengthening FarmingPool to offer greater earning opportunities and foster referral-driven growth, and launching a DEX aggregator to streamline token trading and improve user satisfaction and ecosystem liquidity.

This integration highlights Tomarket’s role as a gateway for millions of Web2 users transitioning to Web3, while aligning with the Aptos mission of creating an accessible blockchain ecosystem. Together, Tomarket is redefining how users engage with Aptos.

"Integrating Aptos’s cutting-edge infrastructure marks an exciting chapter for Tomarket. As one of the leading mini-apps in the Telegram ecosystem, we’re thrilled to leverage Aptos’s scalable technology to enhance seamless experiences for our growing user base while contributing to the adoption and growth of the Aptos ecosystem," said Miles, Core Team Member from Tomarket.

About Tomarket

Tomarket is a decentralized platform combining gaming, earning, and trading into an accessible ecosystem. With its innovative approach and massive user base, Tomarket is committed to driving blockchain adoption on a global scale. Tomarket is backed by Foresight X and Bitget Wallet.

About Aptos

Aptos is the secure, scalable, and feature-rich L1 blockchain of choice for both developers and users—delivering the best performance, the highest throughput, and lowest latency. Aptos is the first blockchain to use the Move programming language, and is designed with simplicity in mind for the best builder experience. Aptos is the top choice for next-gen use cases, real-world applications, and the millions of users that come with them. If it’s happening in Web3, it’s happening on Aptos.

