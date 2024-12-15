Melospeech Inc. revolutionizes speech therapy with launch of SLPeaceBot™ and CMSP:B-5

EdTech and HealthTech company creates accessible and affordable tools to address national provider burdens and systemic challenges

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melospeech Inc., a Woman-owned EdTech and HealthTech company, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking tools, SLPeaceBot™ and The Communication Milestones Screening Protocol: Birth to Five (CMSP:B-5)™. Designed to streamline therapy operations and improve care outcomes, these innovative SaaS solutions aim to transform the speech therapy industry.

SLPeaceBot™ helps providers save hundreds of hours weekly by automating time-consuming processes, while CMSP:B-5 addresses challenges in early intervention services by automating the screening to report writing process for professionals with unprecedented efficiency. These tools reflect Melospeech Inc.’s commitment to empowering providers and enhancing care quality through cutting-edge technology.

“Launching these tools marks an exciting milestone for Melospeech Inc.,” said Dr. Givona Sandiford, Founder and CEO. “We are dedicated to providing accessible, transformative solutions that improve lives and promote equity in speech therapy services.”

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, Melospeech Inc. began as a small business focused on internal efficiency. Today, it is an award-winning company recognized for its innovation, earning accolades such as the Gold American Business Award and recognition from the EdTech Awards.

With SLPeaceBot™ and CMSP:B-5, Melospeech Inc. continues its mission to support providers and families while advancing inclusivity and access to quality care.

The SLPeaceBot™ launched in November with free access for the first 5,000 users, and a few spots remain in this limited free offering before a fair and accessible pricing model is introduced.

