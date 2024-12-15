PHILIPPINES, December 15 - Press Release

December 14, 2024 Lineup of Cavite TOL Patriots unveiled:

TOL: opening opportunities for Pinay athletes a form of empowerment, will strengthen women's sports Opening opportunities for Pinay athletes to showcase their skills in active competition is a form of empowerment, and will greatly benefit the growth of women's sports. This was stressed by Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino, as he unveiled the partial lineup of the Cavite TOL Patriots, which will compete in the inaugural tournament of the Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) starting January next year. "Unlike men's basketball, there are limited opportunities for women ballers. By giving them this chance to play in a national women's professional league, we are empowering them, and at the same time, helping the growth of women's basketball in the country," said Tolentino, team owner of the Cavite TOL Patriots. The senator was seconded by team member Erika May Jimenez, 24, who played for the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). "As female athletes, we seek equal opportunities. We are ready to prove that we can play. What male basketball players can do, we can do as well," stressed Jimenez. For her part, Bernice Paraiso, 25, who suited for the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Archers, also in the UAAP said: "We are very grateful for this opportunity. We hope to inspire the younger generation that after playing in college, female basketball players can continue to compete in a pro league." The senator's son, Tagaytay Councilor Micko Tolentino, the team's general manager, said that they will talk with the WMPBL leadership for the squad's home games to be held in Dasmarinas City and Tagaytay City. "We have homegrown players and we would like to see our team being cheered on by our kababayans," said the younger Tolentino. The squad will be mentored by Coach Mandell Martirez, son of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legend Rosalio 'Yoyong' Martirez. "Since our team was just recently formed, we need to catch up to improve our system by holding practices and as many tuneup games as possible." The senator's other sons, Patrick Andrei Tolentino and Jeb Tolentino, are the team's assistant manager and director of player personnel, respectively. # Partial lineup of the Cavite 'TOL' Patriots: Erika May Jimenez, 24, UP Diliman

Bernice Paraiso, 25, DLSU

Jaina Del Prado, 23, FEU

Wendi Casinillo, 24, UPHSL

Haliana Marie Aldaya, 23, DLSU-D

Fionna Mikee Gonato, 26, UPHSL

Diane Reyes, 27, DLSU-D

Honeylyn Caringal, 20, PCU Manila

Magdaliowi Flores, 21, PCU Manila

